How to watch VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: Stream, schedule, teams

The second and final Valorant Masters event for 2022 is here: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. It’s one last chance to earn points towards Valorant Champions qualification, else teams will run through the regional gauntlets for a spot. Follow the action here with the latest schedule and results.

Valorant Masters goes to Copenhagen, Denmark for the second big event of 2022

12 teams vying for crucial VCT Circuit Points ahead of Champions

OpTic Gaming getting ready to defend their title

Valorant esports is staying in Europe yet again as Riot brings the action to Copenhagen, Denmark for the second and final Valorant Masters event of 2022.

For 12 lucky teams, it’ll be a chance to shore up their VCT Circuit Points ahead of the big Valorant Champions event in September. It’s also a chance to size up, yet again, which regions are excelling and who the favorites are ahead of the world championship.

OpTic Gaming are obvious favorites to return to try and defend their title, but they’ll face stiff competition from the world’s best from every corner of the globe.

Keep up with all the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen action right here, including the latest schedule and results.

Contents

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: Stream

As always, the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen action will be broadcast live on the official Valorant Twitch stream. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

If you miss a game, don’t worry ⁠— you can catch up with VODs on the official Valorant Esports YouTube channel.

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: Schedule & format

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will take place from July 10, 2022 to July 24, 2022. While Riot hasn’t confirmed the exact format, it’s expected to be relatively similar to the year’s first Masters event held in Iceland.

In that, eight teams were split into two groups to start off at the event. The top four would then progress to the playoffs where they’d be joined by the four top seeds from across the world. It would then be a double elimination faceoff from there all the way to the Grand Final.

We will update this section with the exact schedule and format once Riot confirms it.

VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen: All qualified teams

12 teams will qualify for VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen from all around the world. Europe will be sending the most representatives with three, while APAC and NA will send two a piece.

Korea, Japan, Latin America, and Brazil will send one each ⁠— although the last two have a chance of sending an extra one depending on who wins the interregional playoffs before Masters.

Europe’s Guild and Fnatic have already locked their place after a dominant EMEA Challengers season, and NA’s OpTic Gaming looks primed to take one of their region’s two spots as they attempt to defend their Reykjavik crown.

You can find the full list of qualified teams below.