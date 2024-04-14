Kai Cenat goes crazy after Drake mentions him on leaked Kendrick Lamar diss track

Kai Cenat freaked out on his Twitch stream after hearing Drake directly mention him on his new leaked diss track that has targeted Kendrick Lamar among many others.

Drake’s diss track towards Kendrick Lamar and numerous other fellow rap stars has been the hot topic across socials since it leaked on April 13.

The song titled: “Push Ups (Drop and Give Me Fifty)” is believed to be a response to Kendrick, who dissed both J Cole and Drake on the song “Like That” from Future and Metro Boomin’s new album.

Shortly after it went viral, leading Twitch streamer Kai Cenat went live when he caught wind of him being referenced in Drake’s new song.

After quickly pulling it up and playing it outloud to his tens of thousands of viewers, Drake could be heard rapping: “Beggin Kai Cenat, boy, you not f**kin’ beatin’ us” as the streamer completely freaked out.

He leaped out of this chair and paused the song: “Rewind the tune! I like this! I like this bruh! Oh my gosh, we got motion.”

The line implies that rappers “beg” to get on Kai’s stream due to his influence and popularity. To which Kai later adressed on stream: “The only n***as that’s begging me to come on stream is the f**king labels.”

Others have alleged that this is a diss from Drake towards Kanye West, and is a direct reference to when Ye warned Kai “Don’t play with me” during a bizarre public dispute with the streamer. Kanye believed Kai was “dissing” him after he tried on his new YZY sweatpants on stream and claimed they were far too big.

In the song, the Canadian rapper has appeared to have taken shots at not just Kanye and Kendrick, but a wealth of rappers he has previously worked with. These include J Cole, Rick Ross, Future, The Weeknd and producer Metro Boomin.

For Kai Cenat though, this was not the first time he has been referenced on a Drake song. On his song First Person Shooter from his last album, Drake indirectly shouted him out for his streaming success: “My youngers richer than you rappers and they all stream.”

The two have became close over the past year, with Drake shouting him out mid-concert while being an invited guest and often featuring on Kai Cenat’s Twitch streams, as their friendship continues to grow.