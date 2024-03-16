Kanye West warns Kai Cenat “don’t play with me” in bizarre public feud over clothing

Kanye West started a bizarre public fued with Kai Cenat via his Instagram DMs after the streamer was accused of “dissing” the rapper’s new YZY clothing line during his Twitch stream.

Kai Cenat unexpectedbly got himself into a public fued with Kanye West during a Twitch live stream on March 15, 2024.

The popular streamer was sent some clothing from West’s new YZY line. However, when he tried to wear the sweatpants, they were considerably larger than he expected and asked for a smaller size.

Kai then paraded around his room while holding them up high and then let them go as they dropped to his feet, in order to entertain his viewers and demonstrate the noticeable size difference.

However, Kanye West didn’t see the funny side and instead was left furious as he proceeded to hit back at the streamer in his Instagram DMs and publicly share the heated exchange to his story.

Kanye West starts public fued with Kai Cenat via Instagram DMs

As Kai continued his Twitch stream, he was made aware from his viewers that Kanye West had DM’d him via Instagram and also posted a screenshot of the messages to his story.

Ye’s Instagram DM stated: “Don’t make no jokes about my clothes. When you ain’t saying nothing about what Adidas is doing. When Vultures song came out you ain’t play my verse. You controlled. Don’t play with me.”

He quickly pulled it up on stream and shouted: “Oh my god what the f**k!” And after reading it all through, he was visibly confused and asked: “What the f**k did I do?!”

The streamer was shown during the broadcast exchanging several messages with Ye, as he first responded:

“I hear you bro but ain’t no jokes was being said when I first opened up that package. I showed love instantly. All I did was try on the sweats and it didn’t fit. No jokes made. I immediately asked for a new pair.”

West replied: “So you ain’t do nothing wrong? So I felt this way for no reason?” As Kai simply responded with “Yes” which was not taken well. Instead the rapper accused him of intentionally disrespecting his new clothing line: “F**k you… You was told to diss my sh**. You a pawn.”

Instagram / Kanye West Kanye West’s Instagram DM exchange with Kai Cenat which was posted to his story.

These messages were also shared in his second post to his Instagram story as the two exchanged further messages, which was all shown live on the Twitch star’s stream.

Kanye West’s manager calls Kai Cenat live on his Twitch stream

However, it didn’t stop there, as Kanye West’s manager, John Monopoly, then called Kai to try and resolve the issue.

“I know you that guys were kinda bumping heads… so I wanted to reach out for a peaceful resolution and get on the same page.” As Kai tried to respond, Monopoly abruptly stopped him and said: “Hold on I’m not finished,” as Ye’s manager explained the situation further from his side.

Kai and Monopoly eventually came to an agreement that it was just a misunderstanding and the streamer ended the call by saying to Ye’s manager: “Just let Ye know I feel like it was a misunderstanding, me personally. And we just you know, move forward from here, just update me.”

Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream later ended and both him and Kanye West have not made any further comments regarding this situation.