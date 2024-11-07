Halle Bailey “extremely upset” after DDG takes their baby Halo on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 stream

DDG and Halley Bailey’s baby, Halo, made an appearance on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 Twitch stream, much to the dismay of the Disney star who was “extremely upset” having not been given a heads up.

Mega-popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is pulling out all the stops for his Mafiathon 2 broadcast. Streaming non-stop throughout November, he’s aiming to reclaim his former record of having the most active Twitch subscriptions.

From having TikTok NPC’s farm subscriptions while he sleeps to linking up with celebrities like Snoop Dogg, every hour is something different to keep viewers tuned in. After appearances from Miranda Cosgrove, Kodak Black, and GloRilla, social media celeb DDG was next to show up.

Joining the stream in the middle of Day 6, DDG, real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., didn’t show up alone. He walked into Cenat’s room with his son Halo as over 100,000 live viewers watched along. While the Twitch streamer and his viewers were delighted, Halo’s mother certainly wasn’t.

Moments after stepping into frame with their child, DDG was put on blast by his partner Bailey. “I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight,” she said on X (formerly Twitter).

As the couple separated in early October after two years together, they’re navigating co-parenting of their 10-month-old child. Allegedly, Bailey was not kept in the loop on DDG’s plans with Halo for the evening on this occasion.

“I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people,” Bailey continued. “I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified, especially when I am out of town.”

Halo remained on stream for the next half an hour, drinking milk and watching whatever Cenat pulled up on stream. Part-way through watching IShowSpeed’s race against Olympian Noah Lyles, however, DDG left the room and soon returned without Halo.

Neither DDG nor Cenat have commented on Bailey’s tweet at the time of writing.