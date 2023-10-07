Kai Cenat freaks out after Drake mentions him in new song

Kai Cenat went crazy on stream after he heard Drake appear to reference him on a song while he listened to Drake’s new album, For All the Dogs.

The American streamer has been well known for his insane reactions, which over the last few years has helped propel him to be one of the biggest streamers on the planet.

As his popularity has increased, he has brought various celebrities onto his broadcasts, such as Offset, Lil Baby, Ice Spice, and more.

His largest celebrity encounter so far has been with Drake himself. The rapper has appeared in various streams via Facetime and in September, he even shouted out the streamer when they met in person at his concert.

While listening to Drake’s new album For All the Dogs during a Twitch stream on October 6, the Toronto native surprisingly Facetimed him.

However, during the same stream, it turned out that Drake even referenced him in his new song that featured on the album, as Kai couldn’t quite believe it.

Drake references Kai Cenat on new album song

After listening to the first few songs on Drakes’s new album, For All the Dogs, the creator started listening to the 6th track called First Person Shooter.

Little did he know, when it got to Drake’s 2nd verse he appeared to reference him saying: “My youngers richer than you rappers and they all stream.”

He quickly pauses the song and can be heard shouting: “What! What! What!” As he was seen getting off his chair and walking around.

“Oh my f*cking god!” He said after replaying that part of the song again, “He did that, big streamer sh*t,” he later responded.

Whether Drake intentionally referenced Kai Cenat or not, he has been the one streamer the artists have interacted with the most as of late, besides Adin Ross.