Drake shouts out Kai Cenat at concert and fans love it 

Drake has shown love to Kai Cenat at his concert in Atlanta, and fans can’t quite believe it.

Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour has been some of the talk of the internet over the past few months and for various reasons other than the music itself.

Whether it be fans who have been hurling bras on stage, with one even receiving a Playboy deal or another being clowned online for running on stage, the rapper’s tour has certainly produced many viral moments.

On September 25, he stopped by Atlanta to perform his first out of two shows, where the Canadian surprised fans by giving a shout-out to Twitch star Kai Cenat.

Drake shows love to Kai Cenat at Atlanta concert

Drake has been widely known for inviting celebrity guests to his shows, where at each tour date, the rapper reveals them to the audience during the show.

“Make some noise for my brother Kai Cenat one time in here, you know,” Drake announced to the cheering crowd.

He also shouted out Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks point guard, and UK rap sensation Central Cee, as Kai could be seen standing next to the mainstream stars and taking pictures together.

As tonnes of photos and videos emerged of the events, fans couldn’t quite believe it as they praised the streaming star.

“Bro on top of the world right now,” one fan said. “Honestly, this a big W for the social media world,” another added, highlighting the pop culture significance. “Kai really goated man,” another commented.

This was not the first time Kai and Drake have collaborated either. In November 2022, the chart-topping rapper joined his Twitch stream to make a $121k bet.

In March of this year, he even demanded Twitch to give the creator $50M for becoming the most subscribed-to streamer of all time on the platform.