Halle Bailey says she “overreacted” to DDG bringing Halo on Kai Cenat’s stream

Actress and singer Halle Bailey has issued a public statement after claiming she was “extremely upset” at former partner DDG for bringing their infant son, Halo, on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream.

On November 6, 2024, Twitch sensation Kai Cenat featured yet another celebrity guest on his ongoing Mafiathon 2 broadcast — rapper DDG, former partner of Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey.

DDG wasn’t alone; he brought his and Bailey’s son along with him, Halo, who was born in December 2023. The little tyke has gone viral several times in his short year of life, even becoming a meme back in September.

It seems that Bailey found out their internet-famous son was on Kai’s stream when everyone else did, as she published a tweet informing fans that she had nothing to do with his appearance on the broadcast and didn’t approve of it whatsoever.

“I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people,” Bailey wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I am his mother and protector and saddened that I wasn’t notified, especially when I am out of town.”

DDG eventually took Halo off-stream, sparking a wave of backlash toward Bailey from fans who felt that she was punishing her co-parent for simply having fun with his child.

The next day, Bailey addressed the ordeal in a follow-up tweet, where she said that she had “overreacted” to the situation and thanked Kai Cenat for the large pile of gifts he’d bought for her baby.

“Yesterday, maybe I did overreact and shouldn’t have brought it here,” she wrote. “I know that Halo is always safe with his dad. I just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing. Thank you Kai for the gifts for Halo.”

Thus far, Kai hasn’t offered a public response to Bailey — but fans are standing with the actress, with one writing: “Your emotions and feelings are valid, don’t ever let mfs try to tell you how to feel about your own child.”

“You don’t have to explain yourself to any of these people, especially when not a single one of them knows what it’s like to be a new mother that’s under the spotlight,” another said.

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 broadcast has already spawned a slew of viral moments, such as the time he linked up with rapper Snoop Dogg to take a tour of his massive Los Angeles compound complete with a casino and a green screen music video set.