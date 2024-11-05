Kodak Black accused of doing drugs on Kai Cenat stream

Fans of Kai Cenat and Kodak Black called the rapper out for allegedly doing drugs during the streamer’s 30-day ‘Mafiathon’ subathon.

On November 1, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat began his second ‘Mafiathon’ subathon after his first round proved successful in February 2023.

Cenat’s subathon is only a few days in, but so far, he’s hosted guests like iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove as well as rappers Snoop Dogg and Kodak Black.

During Cenat’s subathon on November 4, he was joined by ‘ZEZE’ artist Kodak Black. However, after Black threw a white substance into his mouth, fans accused him of taking drugs.

The moment in question had Cenat shocked. Immediately after he saw Black eat the questionable substance, he asked him, “What’s that?”

Despite the rapper’s behaviors, the stream continued. At one point, Cenat’s chat said they wanted Lil Uzi to replace Black. Though he almost left after fans’ reactions, the rapper stuck around.

He even told Cenat that he would be staying the night, which seemingly surprised the streamer. “This sh*t classy, I ain’t leaving tonight,” Black told Cenat, who stared off into space with his jaw dropped.

Following their time together, Black’s antics went viral on social media, with many netizens having called him out for the alleged drug use.

“Shouldn’t be doing this on stream his audience is mostly kids,” wrote an X user.

“Boy was higher than a kite,” said another.

“This fr sad man, real sh*t, we all laugh now, but we’ve seen how this goes 100 times. Somebody gotta help him out fr man,” quipped a third.

It’s unknown if Black will return for another day on Cenat’s 30-day ‘Mafiathin’ subathon. However, the streamer still has a lot of time to fill before it comes to an end, so he will likely host even more celebrity guests.