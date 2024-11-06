Kodak Black lashes out after admitting to taking drugs on Kai Cenat Mafiathon stream

Rapper Kodak Black has responded after sparking outrage during Twitch star Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon stream, admitting that he took a pill while the broadcaster was live.

Kai Cenat is in the midst of his month-long subathon, during which he’s rubbed elbows with a slew of celebrity guests like iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and even rapper Snoop Dogg.

On November 4, Kai linked up with rapper Kodak Black, who joined him for the stream — but his appearance caused somewhat of a ruckus after the artist appeared to pop a pill during the broadcast.

Article continues after ad

Afterwards, fans claimed that the rapper was behaving erratically and presumed that he had taken drugs. While Kai hasn’t publicly addressed the matter at the time of publication, Kodak Black has since come forward about the incident.

The rapper went live on Instagram to address the matter, where he lashed out at critics and appeared to admit that he’d taken percocet during Kai’s stream.

Article continues after ad

“Y’all be on all types of sh*t,” he hit back. “Y’all be on shrooms, acid, all types of stupid-a** sh*t. But I take one perc and y’all be so f*ckin’ butthurt. Y’all don’t wanna like a **** anyway.”

Article continues after ad

He went on to slam commenters saying he “needs help,” saying they “got no motion” and are “broke.”

“Everybody got a vice in some kinda way,” he argued. “Even if it ain’t drugs.”

That wasn’t the only moment from Kai’s broadcast with Kodak that caused an uproar; after the streamer’s fans claimed they wanted Lil Uzi as a guest instead of Kodak, the rapper said he wanted to leave, but stuck around for the rest of the stream.

Article continues after ad

This is far from the first time a guest on Kai’s stream has sparked controversy. In 2022, rapper Blueface and his partner Chrisean Rock got blasted online for damaging the streamer’s home by putting a hole in his wall.