Kai Cenat defends Ironmouse over outrage for breaking his Twitch subscriber record

Kai Cenat has spoken out in support of Ironmouse. After the latter received criticism for shattering his all-time Twitch subscriber record, he asked the streaming community to stop hating on the VTuber.

Cenat’s record of amassing 306,261 subscribers on Twitch seemed untouchable until Vtuber Ironmouse surpassed it on September 26 with a subathon stream. The new record-holder achieved over 311,000 subs, beating the previous total by around 5,000.

However, despite receiving widespread praise from the streaming community for the achievement, she has also faced backlash from some, including Cenat’s loyal fans.

On October 5, the AMP streamer went live on Twitch and addressed the criticism Ironmouse has experienced, saying he noticed “the majority of people hating on Ironmouse.”

He acknowledged that at first glance, many might think, “What the f**k, this is weird, how the f**k did this even happen?” But, he reminded his audience that “if you guys know your Twitch history,” Ironmouse has always been a top-five all-time streamer and was someone he had to pass during his first subathon.

“I know people are defensive, and a lot of people defend me and s**t like that,” he continued. However, he pointed out that “if you actually looked at her stream,” they’d see it was well-organized and “not only was it for a good cause, but it was pretty well put together for AI s**t.”

Twitch has seen many streamers rise to claim the most-subscribed title, with names such as Ninja, Ibai, and Ludwig all having their moment. Kai Cenat took the crown in March 2023 when he beat the latter’s record of 283,066 subscribers with a subathon stream of his own, which was held for well over a year.

When Cenat first found out that the record had been broken, he congratulated Ironmouse, but also stated that he promised his supporters that if it was ever beaten, he would strive to get it back.