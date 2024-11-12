Ironmouse responds to Kai Cenat breaking her Twitch sub record

Ironmouse has responded to Kai Cenat breaking her Twitch sub record, believing her fellow Twitch streamer has a shot of reaching a seven-figure total before Mafiathon 2 ends.

On November 12, Cenat overtook Ironmouse’s all-time Twitch subscriber record of 326,252 to become the most-subscribed Twitch streamer, retaking the title after losing it to Ironmouse in September.

After Kai broke the record, she said: “Bro if he makes it to a million subs that’s going to be f**king amazing. I bet he makes it to a million, he hasn’t even done the whole month yet.”

Assuming Cenat’s subscriber count continues its upward trend at the same pace as it has been for the remainder of November, he’ll be hard-pushed to reach that lofty total, but it’s not impossible. “He’s only on day 11, that’s f**king nuts,” Ironmouse continued.

In celebrating the achievement, Cenat immediately mentioned the VTuber, thanking her for the inspiration of giving a portion of his subscriber money to charity. “Shoutout to Ironmouse because she inspired me to make sure to give a lot of this bread that’s coming in to a good cause,” he said.

Referencing his intention to build a school in Lagos, Nigeria after visiting the country, Cenat confirmed before the start of Mafiathon 2 that 20% of his subathon revenue would go to charity and building the school. “Ironmouse doing what she does was amazing,” he continued.

So far, Cenat’s subathon has been punctuated with numerous special guest appearances, including TikTok star Miles Morales NPC and actor Miranda Cosgrove. On November 3, just days into Mafiathon 2, Cenat was swatted and subsequently banned from Twitch for safety reasons. The ban was lifted 15 minutes later, with the stream continuing as usual.

With over two weeks still to go, be sure to keep your eyes on our hub providing all the highlights from the remainder of the marathon.