Kai Cenat breaks his old Twitch sub record just 11 days into Mafiathon 2

Kai Cenat has broken his previous Twitch subscriber record just 11 days into his Mafiathon 2 subathon, and is well on track to hold the all-time record yet again.

Back in March 2023, Kai Cenat overtook Ludwig’s all-time subscriber record during his subathon after reaching over 306,000 subs on his channel.

He continued to hold that record until September 2024, when VTuber Ironmouse held her annual charity subathon and amassed over 326k subs before the end of the month.

In the days after she broke his sub-record, Kai made it clear that he planned on attempting to get it back and announced his second subathon – Mafiathon 2 – in October.

Twitch: KaiCenat

Cenat started the stream on the evening of November 1, and his subscriber count quickly began flying towards Ironmouse’s 326k record.

Just three days in, Kai was already halfway towards the goal. Now, less than two weeks in, he’s broken his previous record entirely.

Mafiathon 2 has been chock full of activities and celebrity guest appearances since the start of the stream on the first day of November.

Actress Miranda Cosgrove and star of the popular Nickelodeon show iCarly dropped by on the first day of the event to create a custom opening sequence that he dubbed ‘KaiCarly.’

Cenat and his crew made their way over to Snoop Dogg’s mansion on the fourth day of the broadcast and teased a possible sleepover stream in the style of Kai’s record-breaking broadcast with Kevin Hart and Druski.

He’s also had the likes of rapper DDG and GloRilla on his stream, with many more in the works for the rest of the month.

Breaking his previous record puts him well on his way to breaking Ironmouse’s record with over half the month left. For all things Mafiathon 2, keep an eye on our hub.