DJ Akademiks Twitch stream ends in chaos as guest allegedly pulls a gun out

Popular entertainer DJ Akademiks had his appearance on the Fresh and Fit podcast end abruptly after things got heated between him and a guest.

The December 8 stream, which was also broadcast on Akademiks’s Twitch channel, devolved into chaos when a woman seemed to reach into her bag to pull out a gun.

An exchange of words between Akademiks and one of the women on the show escalated quickly, with the woman shouting at everyone before being escorted out.

As she was leaving, the girl seemed to reach into her bag and many on the show were in agreement she could be packing heat. To end the show, everyone was instructed to “move to the left” as a safety measure in the event shots were fired.

DJ Akademiks explains what happened

Once the dust had settled, Akademiks addressed the situation in an Instagram Live stream, explaining he didn’t even really know who the woman was.

“It could have went another way,” he said, noting how things could have been disastrous. “She grabbed some sh*t buy my man was ready.”

He also praised one of the hosts, Myron Gaines, for telling everyone to move to the left, who further explained that he felt that if “she was mad she might send shots through the door.”

“I’m such an instigator,” Akademiks added. “I definitely told her to draw. I’m like ‘pull it, cause they’re about to smoke your ass.’”

Luckily, no one was hurt, but this was definitely one of the wildest endings to a podcast we’ve seen in a long time.