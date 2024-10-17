All companies that have cut ties with Asmongold

Just one day after Asmongold was banned from Twitch for comments he made about Palestine, Starforge, OTK and Mad Mushroom began cutting ties with the streamer.

He shared the comments during a live stream on Monday, October 14, and said that he would not “cry a river” for the people killed in the area because “they come from an inferior culture.”

Asmongold immediately sparked backlash, which prompted him to apologize in a post on X. Shortly after, he was hit with a 14-day ban on Twitch.

The streamer uploaded a video apologizing for his actions again on October 16, where he also revealed he was stepping away from his leadership position at his Twitch organization, OTK.

Since then, OTK and multiple other companies Asmongold was a part of have begun making statements confirming his departure.

In a statement on X, OTK spoke out against Asmongold’s “disgusting and abhorrent” comments about the people of Palestine.

“A few days ago, Zack (Asmongold) made some comments that, even in his own words, were disgusting and abhorrent. OTK denounces all forms of discrimination and violence, and that sort of behavior cannot be tolerated,” they said.

“We hope Zack remains committed to the promises he has made to us, the community, and to himself. In the meantime, OTK will continue fostering an open and inclusive work environment dedicated to producing the best livestreaming content possible for our community and partners.”

OTK’s statement also shared that Asmongold is stepping away from its sister companies – Starforge, MadMushroom, and Mythic.

Starforge Systems denounces “all forms of discrimination”

Not long after OTK issued its statement on X, the group’s PC building company spoke out against Asmongold’s comments to “reject all forms of discrimination, hatred, and violence.”

“We have spoken to Asmongold and have mutually agreed to part ways. Starforge unequivocally rejects all forms of discrimination, hatred, and violence. We stand by and align ourselves with those around the world seeking to foster acceptance, unity, and dignity,” it reads.

Following the trend of companies speaking out against Asmongold’s comments, OTK’s indie game publisher Mad Mushroom revealed they’ve cut ties with the streamer as well.

“As an indie game publisher, we exist to empower developers from all cultures and backgrounds to share their stories and passions through their art. The viewpoints shared by Asmongold on Monday are antithetical to our mission. Zack will be stepping away from his leadership role in Mad Mushroom to work on himself and to hold himself accountable,” they said.

That’s everything we know about the brands that have cut ties with Asmongold due to his comments about Palestine. We’ll update this article should more companies speak out.

On top of parting ways with the OTK-owned companies, Asmongold says he wants to create a more positive and fun environment for his viewers when he returns to his Twitch channel after his ban.