Asmongold calls Twitch bans “inconsistent” over 14-day suspension

Asmongold believes Twitch has been “inconsistent” with bans amid his 14-day suspension from the platform.

On October 14, Twitch streamer Asmongold came under fire for making comments about the conflict between Palestine and Israel. While streaming on his zackrawrr account, the streamer said the population of Palestine belongs to an “inferior culture” before saying he had no sympathy for them.

The comments quickly circulated on social media, with many Twitch viewers – and non-viewers – demanding that action be taken against him. Despite apologizing, Asmongold was subsequently banned from the Amazon-owned platform for 14 days.

Since then, he’s criticized Twitch for being “inconsistent” with their bans – a stance he’s held for a while.

“I think Twitch is really bad and inconsistent with bans too. I’ve made tons of videos about it and I think it continues to be true every day,” Asmon said on his own subreddit, answering fan comments on supposed hypocrisy from Twitch.

The ban is not the only punishment that has been laid down on the World of Warcraft streamer. He’s had to step away from the OTK collective and, subsequently, their Starforge systems business as well.

Asmongold has promised to return to Twitch after his ban and not change his content all that much.

On top of that, he also said he wants to visit the Middle East in the new year, promising to “broaden his perspective” moving forward.

Twitch has promised further clarity on bans in 2025, going as far as sharing clips with streamers to show why they’re banned. They’ll also be able to appeal said bans too.