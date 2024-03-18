For weeks, Young Sheldon Season 7 has been the place to be – but now it’s been dethroned on streaming by a Disney Plus titan.

Streaming new episodes of Young Sheldon has been a huge priority for fans, given that the hit prequel will be coming to an end after the current Season 7.

Even though fresh instalments are in short supply, the payoff has so far been huge, foiling plots dating back to The Big Bang Theory and teasing epic character cameos.

However, all is not completely well when it comes to streaming figures, with Young Sheldon now being dethroned by an animated titan on Disney Plus.

Young Sheldon dethroned by Disney Plus phenomenon on streaming

Young Sheldon has officially been dethroned from the number one spot in streaming figures by children’s animation Bluey, which can be found on Disney Plus.

According to Nielsen, Bluey’s 150 episodes now account for 1,173 million minutes of streaming in comparison to Young Sheldon’s 1,004 million minutes through its 127 episodes.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Australian cartoon, Bluey follows an overenthusiastic and imaginative Blue Heeler puppy of the same name, who goes on adventures with her younger sister, Bingo.

This sudden change in viewing figures might come as a surprise to Young Sheldon fans, particularly as the prequel is well-known for taking over the top spot from various hit TV shows such as Suits and Reacher.

However, the kids want what the kids want, with Forbes reporting back in December 2023 that Bluey was one of the most popular — and most streamed — titles of the year.

In even worse news for the Big Bang Theory spinoff, streaming figures are likely to decrease even further for Season 7, as the series is now on hiatus until April 4 thanks to “March Madness,” a key part of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.