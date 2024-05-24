Young Sheldon fans realize George actually did cheat on Mary

Young Sheldon Season 7 debunked Sheldon’s story about George cheating on Mary — but he already admitted it a long time ago.

In The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon told Penny that his three-knock rule stemmed from walking in on his father sleeping with another woman. Naturally, as Young Sheldon progressed, fans were curious to see if this would be explored in the prequel.

In Season 7 Episode 5, we finally found out what happened: Sheldon did see George with someone else… except it was still his mother, only she was dressed up in a dirndl and blonde wig from Germany. They were just enjoying some role play, but Sheldon misunderstood and held onto the belief that his dad had been unfaithful.

It was an amusing spin on The Big Bang Theory’s lore, and it proved how much the showrunners fell in love with George (they’ve even admitted “regret” over killing him off in the original sitcom). But people seem to have forgotten an eyebrow-raising comment much earlier in the series — and no, it has nothing to do with Brenda Sparks.

CBS Sheldon thought this was another woman… but George already cheated.

In Season 1 Episode 2, Mary invites Tam over for dinner. George asks him about his name and Vietnamese heritage, talking about how he spent time there during the war. He pauses and looks concerned, before asking: “Your mom’s name isn’t Kim Lee, is it?” Tam says no, and he looks relieved.

As pointed out by a fan on Reddit, this clearly implies George had sex with a woman while he was deployed in Vietnam. He was in a relationship with Mary at the time, so he still cheated on her.

“She was a senior in high school. They smoked weed and had sex. That’s not the same as being in a relationship,” one fan argued, while another wrote: “Given the fact that they keep up correspondence while George is in Vietnam and when he returns home he gets Mary pregnant I’m willing to bet they, or at least Mary, considered themselves to be in a relationship while he’s deployed.”

Others have questioned why he’d bring it up at all, but Mary was out of the room and he asked Tam quietly, before hastily changing the subject. While they may have not been in a serious relationship when George served in the army, they were together — but it doesn’t even matter, as it all worked out in the end.

Well, until George’s death, obviously.

With no Season 7 Episode 15 on the way, check out our breakdown of the Young Sheldon ending, what we know about Young Sheldon Season 8 and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, and other new TV shows to stream this month.