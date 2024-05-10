Young Sheldon producers reveal they “regret” writing George’s death

Young Sheldon producer Chuck Lorre has revealed that he “regrets” writing George’s death in a statement shared on social media.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 12 showed the anticipated death of Sheldon’s father George, with his funeral already tipped to be the focal point of Episode 13.

George’s death was first hinted at in The Big Bang Theory and was doubled down on in early voiceovers during Young Sheldon Season 1. However, Lorre has now revealed that he “regrets” writing the storyline in the first place.

Instagram/@raeganrevord

In a statement shared on Instagram Stories by actress Raegan Revord, Lorre wrote, “Eighteen years ago, when we were writing and producing The Big Bang Theory, it seemed like a good idea to imagine that Sheldon’s childhood was deeply disrupted by the loss of his father. No one could have thought that someday, we would regret that decision. That someday is now.

Article continues after ad

“There were a lot of tears on stage when this episode’s last scene was shot. A reminder that we had all fallen in love with a fictional character. Which is, itself, a reminder to love the characters in our life who are real. To do otherwise, is to live with regret.”

Article continues after ad

Speaking to Deadline, fellow executive producer Steve Holland revealed that Lorre’s regret made up part of the reason why George’s death wasn’t saved for the Young Sheldon finale.

“We talked about it. I think early on our thought was probably that it would be the final episode or that the funeral would be the final episode,” Holland explained. “As we were talking about it, I think Chuck Lorre said the show has been such a positive, loving family show. Let’s not leave the audience wallowing in grief.

Article continues after ad

“Maybe there’s a way to do that and then move past it and show the family starting to put itself back together and end on a little bit more of a moment of hope.”

Now that George’s death has been featured in Young Sheldon, his funeral is expected to be the basis of Episode 13. Episode 14 airs immediately after, which includes cameo appearances by Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik.

Article continues after ad

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.