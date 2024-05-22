Young Sheldon fans think Montana Jordan named his baby after co-star

Young Sheldon star Montana Jordan has just welcomed his first child into the world — and fans are convinced he’s named his daughter after a co-star.

In Young Sheldon, Jordan’s Georgie is a constant liability. He’s a typical rebellious teenager, desperate to drink beer, date girls, and stay out late, and he eventually drops out of school to focus on work. Soon after meeting Mandy, she gets pregnant, and they eventually decide to raise the child together.

Now, ahead of the Georgie and Mandy spinoff, the actor is a real-life dad. This week, his partner Jenna Weeks gave birth to their first daughter.

Article continues after ad

“God has blessed me with a beautiful baby girl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always,” Jordan wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of him holding the baby.

Montana Jordan: Instagram

He’s been sent thousands of congratulatory messages, but fans noticed something about his daughter’s middle name: could it have come from Raegan Revord, who plays Missy in Young Sheldon?

Article continues after ad

“Is it just me or did Montana name his daughter ‘Rae’ after Raegan (aka Missy)!?!?” one fan wrote on Reddit. “The Rae has to be from Reagan,” another commented. “Does the middle name ‘Rae’ represent @raeganrevord?” a third asked.

Article continues after ad

Some fans have claimed there’s a video of Jordan saying they named their daughter after Revord, but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Revord commented on Jordan’s post, writing: “So so happy for you and Jenna and can’t wait to meet my niece!”

Iain Armitage, who plays Sheldon, also wrote: “I can’t wait to meet her!! I’ve always wanted to be an uncle!! So happy for you!! Congratulations.”

Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso, who will reprise their roles as Audrey and Jim McAllister in the Georgie and Mandy spinoff, also congratulated the couple, while Jerry O’Connell (who played Georgie in The Big Bang Theory) wrote: “Congrats Papa!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s ending, what we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, and other new TV shows to stream this month.