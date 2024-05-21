Young Sheldon fans feel “robbed” by Georgie decision in finale

Young Sheldon’s finale wasn’t perfect, and fans have been left particularly frustrated by its handling of Georgie after George’s death.

In terms of viewership, CBS’ Big Bang Theory prequel went out on a high with its best ratings in four years — but fans have more than a few criticisms of how the show came to a close.

Whether it’s George’s football team not appearing at his funeral, Paige’s absence, or the focus on adult Sheldon and Amy, many viewers felt “disappointed” as the credits rolled on Season 7.

Now, Young Sheldon fans have asked another question: why was Georgie forced to leave the room just before the Coopers found out about George’s death, and why didn’t we see his immediate reaction in Episode 13?

CBS

“I’m not sure why they decided to remove Georgie (and Mandy) from the room when the news of George’s passing was delivered to the family. Kinda feel robbed that we didn’t get his reaction to the news since the next episode he was already in ‘family man-in-charge mode’ preparing for the funeral,” one fan wrote.

“This is true: in almost all of Georgie’s scenes in the penultimate episode, he’s matured out of necessity. When Pastor Jeff asks for George’s photos for the service, he tells his mom he’ll handle it. He collects his dad’s suit for the open casket — not to mention buying the casket itself, and in his final goodbye at the funeral, he promises his father he has “everything under control.”

“I wish they hadn’t as well; I have no inkling what the rationale was either,” one fan commented. “I guess they could show the scenes of them reacting to and discussing the death as a flashback in the new series, but it would just feel tonally off since apparently the new series is a laugh-track sitcom,” another theorized.

Montana Jordan will reprise his role alongside Emily Osment in Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, a spinoff coming to CBS later this year. It’s unclear if any scenes were cut from Young Sheldon and saved for the next series.

“My guess is they were filmed and they will probably end up in the Georgie show for flashbacks,” one fan predicted. “It would make sense if the first ep of Georgie’s spinoff is actually right after the news hit… maybe we actually see the show start where Georgie and Mandy are in the other room talking when they hear the news of George’s passing,” another wrote.

In the meantime, catch yourself up with our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s ending, as well as everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, and why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all.