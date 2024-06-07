Big Bang Theory fans are ‘crying’ over ‘first look’ at Sheldon’s kids

Big Bang Theory fans never got to see Sheldon’s kids appear in the Young Sheldon finale, so they’ve taken matters into their own hands.

The Young Sheldon Season 7 finale marked the return of adult Sheldon and Amy Cooper, having not been seen onscreen since the end of The Big Bang Theory back in 2019.

With their cameo plot involving Sheldon getting involved with his son Leonard’s hobby, it was a surprise to fans that his kids weren’t seen — but one fan has fixed the problem by creating a photoshopped version of what their family could look like.

“Oh my God I’m crying,” one fan posted on Reddit in response to the snap. “This is the ending we wanted to see in a reunion episode,” added another.

“If they’re really Shamy’s kids how would they be blonde?” one asked, while a fourth mused, “I always assumed that Sheldon wouldn’t have kids. All the way up to the last episode he showed he lacked the empathy, selflessness, and patience it takes to be a parent. I have two of my own and I can tell you they go to the bathroom on their own schedule.”

However, it’s confirmed in Young Sheldon that the pair went on to have two children, although only their son was officially named on the show. Sheldon’s narration alludes to him having a daughter, though her name is never revealed on either sitcom series.

After George’s funeral, adult Sheldon looks back on his relationship with his dad and appreciates how much effort George put into trying to understand him. Amy helps him realize that he needs to do the same for Leonard, who is much more interested in hockey than science.

While the ending proved to be disappointing for many, some think that Sheldon and Amy should never have had kids at all. In fact, the fan picture goes as far as to prove what Sheldon would hate about being a dad.

“His end goal was always a Nobel. Why muddle it with a child? So they can have some sappy out-of-character moment where he realizes the child is more important than the Nobel?” one fan complained.

Another explained, “I can’t imagine Sheldon ever being comfortable with that much physical contact, even from Amy and their children.”

You can also check out our Young Sheldon Season 8 and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage guides, our breakdown of Young Sheldon’s ending, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your watch list.