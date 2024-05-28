Young Sheldon fan makes confession about George — and everyone agrees

Young Sheldon fans may still be mourning the loss of George — but their grief has paved the way for confessions… and it turns out everyone’s on the same page.

George’s death is, without exaggeration, the most traumatic TV moment of the year so far (that said, we’ve still got House of the Dragon Season 2 and Blood & Cheese in June).

He was the best of us, despite Sheldon’s claims in The Big Bang Theory. “For a long time, I focused on my father’s shortcomings. Now that I’m his age and have kids of my own, I realize he was just a person doing the best he could, and he did a lot,” Jim Parsons narrated in Episode 13.

Let’s not forget, he rarely took any crap from anyone, and he knew when to be an attentive father; he took Missy to Red Lobster in her princess dress and tiara, he held Sheldon’s hand when he got scared on the plane, and he kept Missy safe from a tornado. Notably, he punched Veronica’s drunken stepdad in the face, which became the basis for a viral video of George.

So, on Young Sheldon’s subreddit, it’s not surprising that fans have come to this conclusion: George is “hot AF.”

“I don’t know what it is about that man but Jesus. I’m at the beginning of Season 2 and every time George has messy hair I get all hot and bothered. I’m sorry if this post is inappropriate — I just needed to get this out of my system,” one user wrote, sparking a wave of consensus.

“If you asked me a few years ago, I’d have called you crazy, but something about these last two or three seasons has really flipped a switch in my brain and now he can really get me going,” another user replied. “Ok yep!! I think the same but it was like… am I crazy?? Glad to know I’m not alone. The man is fine,” another commented.

Others have said he “definitely has swagger” and is “genuinely so hot it’s insane”, while a few fans have directed people to his performance as Bill Ponderosa in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

One comment pretty much sums it up: “The thing is I am gay but for him I would be straight.”

In the meantime, find out what we know about Young Sheldon Season 8 and Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, if Leonard died, and check out other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.