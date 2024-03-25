Young Sheldon star accidentally ‘confirms’ George’s death

An Instagram story may have accidentally confirmed the details of Young Sheldon Season 7’s biggest plot — George’s death.

Young Sheldon creators confirmed that George Cooper Snr.’s death would be touched on during Young Sheldon Season 7 — but sadly, that’s all we know. This has led many fans to speculate that the patriarch’s fate won’t be shown on screen at all, while others think it will round out the finale.

However, a third answer has potentially entered the mix, courtesy of fellow Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord, who plays Missy. Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a photo of George actor Lance Barber captioned, “Giving Lance an early heart attack,” prompting a frenzy of new speculation.

Instagram/@raeganrevord

Given that George first had a heart attack back in Young Sheldon Season 1, it makes sense that the death could happen in the same way, with many fans agreeing that Revord’s post all but confirms it.

As of Young Sheldon Season 7 Episode 5, George isn’t ill or showing any health problems — but as heart attacks tend to happen very quickly, this could easily change within the next few episodes.

“Is she trying to say something since he’s suppose to die? Not funny Missy!” one fan posted on Reddit, with a second agreeing, “Interesting way to confirm a plot point lol.”

“Foreshadow?” a third person asks, with a fourth responding, “I think so.” As of writing, there has been no official word on how George’s death might be handled, or if we’ll see it at all.

Speaking to TV Line, executive producer Steve Holland stated: “I don’t want to say what you will or won’t see, but things will get addressed. We are not beholden to every joke that was ever made on The Big Bang Theory, but we do feel beholden to the larger canon and the larger events that shape Sheldon’s life. We want to honor those.”

Episode 6 now won’t be on until April 4, meaning Young Sheldon fans will have to wait for any firm answers on the death of George.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month while you wait.