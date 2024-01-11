Young Sheldon fans don’t think major death will be shown in Season 7

Young Sheldon Season 7 is sure to be a tearful goodbye for many fans – but some think one major death might not be shown at all.

All good things must come to an end, and Young Sheldon is set to draw to a close with Season 7. Not much is known about it yet – aside from some first-look images – with the series set to start airing in February.

Sheldon is currently in Germany with Mary, with the rest of the Coopers left to deal with a devastating tornado that looks to change the family for good.

A major death is also set to be devastating in Young Sheldon Season 7 – though some fans aren’t convinced that the death will be shown at all.

Young Sheldon fans don’t think this death will be shown in Season 7

According to Reddit theories, the death of George Cooper Sr. – a death that many are expecting to happen – will not be shown on screen in Young Sheldon Season 7.

Thanks to the storyline of The Big Bang Theory, viewers will know that Sheldon’s father died when he was 14 – exactly how old he currently is in the Young Sheldon timeline.

Putting two and two together, this means George Cooper Sr.’s death will need to be tackled in Season 7 before the show draws to a close for good. However, some fans don’t think his death will be obviously shown during Young Sheldon itself.

“I think it will be a voiceover by Sheldon at the end of the series. I don’t think we’ll actually see his death,” one fan mused on Reddit. “I think it’s going to end like the Wonder Years, Sheldon will mention it in the last episode,” added another.

A third fan pointed out: “This upcoming season yes and Sheldon will be in Germany,” meaning it is highly likely that George’s death won’t actually be seen on screen.

However, some fans aren’t convinced that the significant family change won’t be used as a chance for Young Sheldon to win some last awards season sweep.

“Of course he will they will use the episode as a chance for an Emmy. There will be crying and sad music that means they are acting hard,” one Redditor argued. “I think they will show it, they didn’t set up the whole thing with the heat attack for no reason,” another fan mused.

“I agree with you,” a third user weighed in. I fully believe that they will show it. It’s tough to decide when to do it IMO. Either they end the show with a sad death (yes, everyone knows about it, but it’s still sad) or he dies earlier and we get a season of all other characters dealing with the trauma. I don’t envy the writers.”

Young Sheldon is set to end with Season 7, which you can read more about here.