Will there be a Hunters Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

Will there be a Hunters Season 3? The second season of Al Pacino’s Nazi-hunting action series has just dropped on Amazon Prime – but will there be a third?

Hunters – created by David Weil and starring Pacino and Logan Lerman – first landed on Prime in 2020. The series follows a “diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City”, and their efforts to stop those conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US.

The second season arrived on the streaming platform on January 12, receiving mixed reviews from critics. Some believe the show hasn’t lived up to its premise, while others have been satisfied enough by the Nazi-slaying violence.

So, with fans set to binge the whole season over the weekend, they may be wondering: is there going to be a Hunters Season 3?

Will there be a Hunters Season 3?

Sadly, no: there won’t be a Hunters Season 3, as the show has officially come to an end with its second season.

Season 2 follows the Jewish vigilantes as they hunt down the biggest bad of them all: Adolf Hitler.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Weil explained: “In invoking Hitler at the end of Season 1, it felt very important, I think, to conclude that story in Season 2 and not really draw out Hitler over many seasons.

“So, in the writing of Season 2, what became really clear — and I think you’ll feel this — it felt like a really natural conclusion to the story.”

Speaking to Esquire about Season 2, Lerman also said: “It’s just bigger. It’s got more bang. It’s a fun ride. And it’s definitely one that you can lose yourself in and enjoy, hopefully, for eight hours or whatever it is. I wouldn’t over-intellectualize the show, in my opinion.”

Hunters Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Prime Video now. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

