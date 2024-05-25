Young Sheldon fans fixate on biggest issue with Georgie and Mandy spin-off

Young Sheldon fans will get a chance to see some of the Cooper family again thanks to Georgie and Mandy’s upcoming spin-off, but some fans are fixated on one glaring issue with the show.

Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage will follow Sheldon’s older brother and his wife as they begin their family life. And, while most fans think the spin-off deserves a chance, a vocal minority think the biggest problem with the spin-off is Mandy herself.

When a Reddit user asked a community of Young Sheldon fans to share their honest thoughts about Mandy, the one thing fans kept bringing up was how much older she was compared to Georgie.

“I think it’s unfortunate that they decided to go with that age difference. If he had even been 19 it wouldn’t have felt so upsetting. I had a visceral reaction to the initial meeting,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “I wish that they would have made her 20-22 to make the age gap a little smaller. It feels a little icky to have a 19yr and a 30yr get married.”

A third fan definitely didn’t hold back their feelings as they wrote, “Don’t like her, I think it’s gross she chose to have sex with Georgie again even after finding out he was 17.”

Georgie and Mandy met in Season 5 after a meet-cute incident in a laundromat, during which both Mandy and Georgie lied about their ages: Mandy said she was 25 when she was really 29, and Georgie said he was 21 when he was really 17.

The two eventually revealed their respective ages, and while Mandy was furious with Georgie for the bigger lie, they ended up reconciling because of her pregnancy.

Even though some viewers have a problem with how their relationship started, some Young Sheldon fans are willing to give Mandy a chance as one comment explained, “I think she is like most humans. She is flawed, with both good and bad tendencies. I think she has a lot of depth, and this makes her a great character overall. She’s not meant to be loved or hated. She is just Mandy.”

“Sometimes we are going to root for her, and other times downright dislike her. I’m one of those that sees both the good and bad in her, and don’t necessarily have strong feelings either way at this point. I will say she’s relatable and I can see the potential of loving her in the spin-off as a main character.”

For more about Georgie and Mandy, check out their spin-off's confirmed timeline after Season 7. You can also read about why the Young Sheldon finale wasn't even about George or Sheldon at all and find other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.