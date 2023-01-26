When is Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 on Netflix? The hit anime has returned to Netflix with its second season, but when will new episodes come out on the streaming platform?

Record of Ragnarok is an anime adaptation of the Japanese manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui.

The series, produced by Warner Bros and licensed by Netflix, was a resounding success with its first season, and it was quickly renewed for a second following its release in July 2021.

With the first part of Record of Ragnarok releasing on Netflix today, fans may be wondering: when will Part 2 be available to stream?

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 doesn’t have a Netflix release date right now, but it’s confirmed to drop on the streaming platform later in 2023.

The first 10 episodes of the second season arrived on Netflix today, January 26. We’ll update this space as soon as the release date is announced.

The official logline reads: “The anime based on the popular manga serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon and which has sold over 10 million copies enters its second season!

“The 13 one-on-one battles between representatives of gods and humans across the entire world for the survival of humanity begin once more! Blood flows and fists fly in these intense battles of strong convictions!”

Ahead of the season’s release, it was revealed that Yumeta Company was joining Graphinica to help co-produce the show.

“During the first season, it was my first time working with [director Masao Okubo]. I think we were exploring each other’s ideas as we created the work. But now that we are in the second season, we have a better understanding of how the director wants the pictures to be created,” producer Jun Urushiyama said, as per the Record of Ragnarok website.

“We are making adjustments to realize the director’s particular points. I hope you will pay attention to the overall atmosphere and action on the screen in the second season.”

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.