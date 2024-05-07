Keanu Reeves hopes to complete iconic ’90s action franchise

Keanu Reeves has revealed his hopes to film a third movie for the ’90s movie series Speed along with Sandra Bullock.

Reeves and Bullock are ready to jump back into action with one another as the actor revealed his dream of making a third Speed movie.

When asked how he felt about the pair joining forces to make Speed 3 during an interview a joint interview on the 50 MPH podcast, Reeves responded, “I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”

1994’s Speed follows Officer Jack Traven (Reeves) and civilian Annie Porter (Bullock) as they work together to keep a city bus from going under 50 miles per hour or else the bomb attached to it will explode.

Article continues after ad

The movie saw a lot of success after it debuted, garnering $350.4 million worldwide on a $30 to $37 million budget and winning two Oscars.

Because of its success, a second movie — Speed 2: Cruise Control — was green-lit, but only Bullock returned for it.

Article continues after ad

Reeves famously turned down the opportunity due to issues with the script as he explained on The Graham Norton Show, “At the time, I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved ‘Speed,’ but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.”

Article continues after ad

Cruise Control ultimately didn’t find the same success that its predecessor did as it only made $164 million worldwide, which was $4 million more than its budget.

The sequel also wasn’t loved by critics with one writing, “They spent double, maybe even four times as much as they did on Speed…and it’s terrible.”

Despite not liking the sequel, fans have been calling for a third movie for years now, specifically to see the chemistry between Reeves and Bullock again. Their on-screen relationship was one of the biggest selling points of the movie, which the two actors acknowledge.

Article continues after ad

“We had an affection. And the characters themselves have an affection,” Reeves said. “I think Jack and Annie’s is different than Sandra’s and Keanu’s, but I think we played off each other and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other, right?”

Article continues after ad

Bullock echoed the sentiment saying, “We didn’t really look at each other in this movie except for maybe three or four times, because we were constantly battling the elements. And I think that’s what made it so electric, too, is that, watching it, I guess you want them to connect. That was a really clever setup, to sort of keep people apart. Foreplay, I guess.

“But I felt very comfortable with Keanu. There was nothing that I couldn’t try or do or say that he wouldn’t have, I felt, fought for me to do or say or try, and that kind of trust is very rare with actors. Anytime I threw something his way, he swatted it right back and you just go, ‘Okay, there’s my partner.’”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even if the pair don’t reunite for Speed 3, they both agreed that they need to be in another project again as Reeves told Bullock, “I would love to work with you again before our eyes close.”

While you wait for Speed 3, make sure you check out the new TV shows coming to streaming this month and add these new movies to add to your watchlist.