TV & Movies

Keanu Reeves hopes to complete iconic ’90s action franchise

Kayla Harrington
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock in Speed20th Century Fox

Keanu Reeves has revealed his hopes to film a third movie for the ’90s movie series Speed along with Sandra Bullock.

Reeves and Bullock are ready to jump back into action with one another as the actor revealed his dream of making a third Speed movie.

When asked how he felt about the pair joining forces to make Speed 3 during an interview a joint interview on the 50 MPH podcast, Reeves responded, “I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”

1994’s Speed follows Officer Jack Traven (Reeves) and civilian Annie Porter (Bullock) as they work together to keep a city bus from going under 50 miles per hour or else the bomb attached to it will explode.

The movie saw a lot of success after it debuted, garnering $350.4 million worldwide on a $30 to $37 million budget and winning two Oscars.

Because of its success, a second movie — Speed 2: Cruise Control — was green-lit, but only Bullock returned for it.

Reeves famously turned down the opportunity due to issues with the script as he explained on The Graham Norton Show, “At the time, I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved ‘Speed,’ but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right.”

Cruise Control ultimately didn’t find the same success that its predecessor did as it only made $164 million worldwide, which was $4 million more than its budget.

The sequel also wasn’t loved by critics with one writing, “They spent double, maybe even four times as much as they did on Speed…and it’s terrible.”

Despite not liking the sequel, fans have been calling for a third movie for years now, specifically to see the chemistry between Reeves and Bullock again. Their on-screen relationship was one of the biggest selling points of the movie, which the two actors acknowledge.

“We had an affection. And the characters themselves have an affection,” Reeves said. “I think Jack and Annie’s is different than Sandra’s and Keanu’s, but I think we played off each other and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other, right?”

Bullock echoed the sentiment saying, “We didn’t really look at each other in this movie except for maybe three or four times, because we were constantly battling the elements. And I think that’s what made it so electric, too, is that, watching it, I guess you want them to connect. That was a really clever setup, to sort of keep people apart. Foreplay, I guess.

“But I felt very comfortable with Keanu. There was nothing that I couldn’t try or do or say that he wouldn’t have, I felt, fought for me to do or say or try, and that kind of trust is very rare with actors. Anytime I threw something his way, he swatted it right back and you just go, ‘Okay, there’s my partner.’”

Even if the pair don’t reunite for Speed 3, they both agreed that they need to be in another project again as Reeves told Bullock, “I would love to work with you again before our eyes close.”

While you wait for Speed 3, make sure you check out the new TV shows coming to streaming this month and add these new movies to add to your watchlist.

About The Author

Kayla Harrington

Kayla is a TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's huge fan of Marvel (especially if Wanda Maximoff is involved), shows that make you laugh then cry, and any cooking show found on the Food Network. Before Dexerto, she wrote for Mashable, BuzzFeed, and The Mary Sue. You can contact her at kayla.harrington@dexerto.com

keep reading
friday the 13th prequel
TV & Movies
Friday the 13th prequel series still alive amid rumors of A24’s cancellation
Brianna Reeves
Taylor Swift at the eras tour
TV & Movies
Taylor Swift’s biggest feud is getting its own documentary
Kayla Harrington
Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things and Drake
TV & Movies
Millie Bobby Brown interview about Drake resurfaces amid Kendrick Lamar beef
Kayla Harrington
Daniel Ezra and Bre-Z in All American
TV & Movies
When is the next episode of All American Season 6 out? Full release schedule
Jakob Barnes

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.