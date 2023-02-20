What time is Physical 100 Episode 9 streaming on Netflix?

What time will Physical 100 Episode 9 come out on Netflix? The Korean reality show’s epic, sweaty finale is nearly here – so, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

If you blended Squid Game, Ninja Warrior, and World’s Strongest Man, you’d get Physical 100. Since arriving on Netflix, it’s become a worldwide hit, with millions tuning in each week for the show’s outrageous feats of strength and endurance.

In Episode 8, we watched the remaining contestants go head to head in five grueling games – or punishments, depending on who you ask.

With Episode 9, Physical 100 will come to an end – so, here’s when you can dive into the tenacious finale.

Physical 100 Episode 9 will be available to stream on Netflix on February 21.

In terms of what time it will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

In Episode 9, we’ll find out who won the final game: the Punishment of Sisyphus, in which contestants are forced to push a 100kg boulder up and over a hill until they can’t anymore.

That will leave just five contestants for the final quest, but the details of that final quest haven’t been confirmed – expect something that pushes every limit they have, be it emotional or physical.

Physical 100 Episode 9 will be available to stream tomorrow, February 21. In the meantime, check out our other coverage below:

