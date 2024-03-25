Physical 100 releases never-before-seen death match fights

Ahead of new episodes of Physical 100 Season 2, the hit Netflix series has shared unreleased fights from the One-on-One Death Matches — and they are “awesome.”

The objective of Physical 100 is simple: whittling down its competitors to a single contestant, one who’s stronger than all the rest (mentally and physically).

After the pre-quest treadmill task, all 100 people in the cast took part in Quest 1: “death matches,” where they’d face off against each other in a variety of settings (water pit, octagon, or playground) to maintain control of a medicine ball until the timer ran out.

This meant 50 fights had to go ahead, so it was always unlikely we’d see them all. Fortunately, Netflix has shared two of the unreleased bouts on YouTube.

In the first fight, Jung You-in took on Amber Yang in the octagon. While Yang got control of the ball at first, Jung eventually overpowered her and managed to secure it before they were out of time. In the other fight, Jung Ji-hyun also went up against Ahn Seong-hwan in the cage. At one point, they even threw the ball away so they could wrestle — in the end, Jung got the better of him.

Reacting to the fights, one fan commented: “Please upload all the other edited US matches. All the players worked hard. Please make it possible to watch them on YouTube!”

“I really wanted to see Jung Ji-hyun play, so thank you for releasing the unreleased video on Youtube. He is truly a legendary Olympic champion. I think this game is one of the big matches. This is exactly the kind of match viewers want,” another wrote.

New episodes of Physical 100 will drop on Netflix this week; find out more about its release schedule, and read why there’s one thing the show needs to change.