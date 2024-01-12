All six episodes of Detective Forst just dropped on Netflix. So, what is this moody Polish-language series about?

Netflix has a strong track record when it comes to non-English-language content. One of the streaming platform’s biggest-ever shows, 2021 survival thriller Squid Game, was a South Korean production.

Similar success stories include 2018’s The Rain, 2019’s Money Heist, and 2020’s Alice in Borderland, which originated in Denmark, Spain, and Japan, respectively.

Detective Forst’s broadly positive reviews suggest Netflix has yet another must-watch import on its hands – so what do you need to know going in? Read on to find out!

What is Detective Forst about? Netflix series explained

Netflix’s official synopsis describes Detective Forst’s plot as follows: “When a detective’s maverick approach to investigating gets him fired, he teams up with a journalist to solve a series of brutal murders outside the law.”

Said maverick detective is Wiktor Forst (Borys Szyc), and his journalist partner is Olga Szrebska (Zuzanna Saporznikow). The site of their not-exactly-legal investigation is the Tatra Mountains: the natural border between Slovakia and Poland. So a tough place to track down clues – but a great setting for a show.

To say any more would spoil Detective Forst’s twisty whodunnit narrative. Suffice it to say that you can expect plenty of sleuthing and psychological drama, set against a striking, frozen backdrop.

Oh, and a quick word of warning: Detective Forst isn’t for the squeamish. On the contrary, the corpses pile up before the series’ six-episode run wraps up.

Is Detective Forst based on a book?

Yes, Detective Forst is based on the Forst crime novels by Polish author Remigiusz Mróz.

To date, Mróz has penned six Forst novels, listed below (with their titles translated):

Exposure (2015) Overhang (2016) Traverse (2016) Denivelation (2017) Rockslide (2018) Foehn (2020)

Detective Forst takes its cues primarily from the first two novels, Exposure and Overhang. There’s currently no word on whether Netflix has plans to adapt the remaining four Forst novels. Presumably, any further seasons will depend on how well this initial six-episode batch performs.

