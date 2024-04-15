New CBS schedule hints Young Sheldon character’s return

Details are largely under wraps ahead of the finale, but CBS might have let a Young Sheldon character’s return slip in its upcoming schedule.

The Sheldon-verse might be coming to a head in Young Sheldon Season 7, with the finale set to bring back a host of minor characters — including Paige and Billy Sparks — alongside unexpected cameos from Big Bang Theory stars such as Jim Parsons.

However, CBS might have just hinted that Sheldon‘s high school best friend Tam will also be joining the ranks in the final episode, having just scheduled the first two episodes from Season 1 to run the same evening.

Though it was revealed that Tam would be joining Season 7 earlier in the year, there’s currently no confirmed timeline for when this will be.

A major plot point throughout the two episodes is 9-year-old Sheldon starting at Medford High and trying to make friends after Mary is worried that he doesn’t have any. Merely to put her mind at ease, Sheldon befriends Tam, marking a significant moment in his life.

Fans won’t need to be reminded of Tam’s rocky relationship with both Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory. Having been heavily established and then removed from the prequel in Season 4, Tam isn’t mentioned at all in TBBT until Season 12, with production dedicating an entire episode to why Sheldon never thought to bring him up.

It’s a sore point in Sheldon’s lore and something that fans have always hoped would be addressed.

“It is a shame because Tam used to be one of my favorite characters because of his funny honesty. And it is cool how they met,” one fan posted on Reddit.

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Make sure to catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month.