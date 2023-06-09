How Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sets up huge crossover

How does Transformers: Rise of the Beasts set up a huge crossover? Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of the new movie, including a shocking reveal that has huge implications for Hasbro’s future on the big screen.

The robots in disguise have returned once more with an epic showdown that sees Autobots team up with their animal-like descendents, the Maximals. Rise of the Beasts is the seventh live-action Transformers film, with Creed II director Steven Caple Jr taking the helm.

Though it’s unclear whether Rise of the Beasts and its Bumblebee predecessor are directly linked to Michael Bay’s hit-and-miss Transformers collection, they at the very least respect his timeline, with both serving as Bayformers prequels.

But Caple Jr looks set to move the franchise into the future, delivering a jaw-dropping reveal at the very end of Rise of the Beasts that is sure to leave Transformers fans reeling. Before we get into it, be warned: Major spoilers ahead for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts!

How Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ending sets up huge crossover

The ending of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts sees our leading human protagonist Noah (Anthony Ramos) returning home to Brooklyn, where he finally lands a job interview with a company called Slizza.

But little does he realize that Slizza is actually a cover for a secret government organization, one that’s “strictly off the books.” Agent Burke (Michael Kelly) tells Noah that they “specialize in global threats,” adding: “We’re in the middle of an ongoing war and we’d love to have you join the fight – you and your whole team.” Whole team meaning Noah, Elena (Dominique Fishback), and their crew of Autobots and Maximals.

Paramount Pictures Noah with his little brother Kris in Rise of the Beasts

Burke gives Noah a business card before opening up the walls to reveal a secret facility, at which point the camera closes in on the card to reveal that the organization is, in fact, G.I. Joe. Yes, really.

Considering a Transformers/GI Joe crossover has been teased for some time, it seems likely that the next movie in the franchise will involve the two Hasbro properties in some way or another. Cue the Hasbro Cinematic Universe.

Of course, alongside the well-established Transformers live-action movies, there have been a number of GI Joe films too, including The Rise Of Cobra, Retaliation, and Snake Eyes. However, if Caple Jr returns to the franchise to helm the crossover, he may just bring new characters and actors into the fold.

What the fans think of the Transformers crossover

Although it’s early days, with Rise of the Beasts only just dropping in cinemas now, fans are already taking to social media to share their thoughts on a potential Transformers x GI Joe mash-up – and let’s just say opinions are mixed.

“So, even without spoiling the end of Rise of the Beasts, it’s pretty much a given that Hasbro is wanting to do a cinematic universe of their franchises, by combining TF and GI Joe in a crossover,” wrote one. “If that happens, and it doesn’t spin off into a M.A.S.K. movie, I will be pissed off.”

Another said, “I love Rise of The Beasts but that G.I. Joe ending kinda ruined it for me,” but a third suggested that while they thought the film was “kinda okayish,” the GI Joe crossover tease “made the movie a nine out of ten.”

A fourth chimed in: “WHY? Three times now you have done a G.I. Joe project only to have it fail… worse than the last one… and now ya think a crossover will save em… Considering the horror stories I’m hearing about Rise of the Beasts, I doubt we will get this crossover.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage of the movie below:

