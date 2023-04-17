Avengers Infinity War has a 45-minute deleted scene we’re dying to see

Avengers Infinity War has a 45-minute deleted scene that explains a lot, and the fans (us included) are dying to see it.

It’s been five years since one of the biggest events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which would pave the way for so many of the characters’ stories and lead us to the epic conclusion of the Infinity Saga: Avengers Endgame.

Directed by the Russo brothers, Infinity War saw Thanos come into his own as one of the most iconic supervillains of the MCU, as he bulldozed his way through the galaxy to obtain the six Infinity Stones in a bid to eliminate half of all life in the universe.

The movie was a huge success, earning itself the sixth spot in the 10 highest-grossing films of all time – but things could have looked a little different had a 45-minute opening scene made the final cut.

Avengers Infinity War has a 45-minute deleted scene

According to Jim Starlin, the comics writer who introduced the Mad Titan and The Infinity Gauntlet miniseries, Infinity War started with a 45-minute scene explaining how Thanos obtained the Power Stone.

If you cast your minds back to the start of the movie, you may remember Thanos having already acquired the Power Stone from the planet Xandar. Since he already has the first gem, he’s able to overpower Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) before extracting the Space Stone and killing Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

It seemed like a bit of a time leap, and that’s because there was meant to be a huge build-up showing how the Mad Titan destroyed Xandar before heading to the Asgardian spaceship.

Speaking on the Near Mint Condition podcast, Starlin explained: “About a month before the movie came out, I got an email or something from Joe [Russo] saying, ‘The 45 minutes of Thanos that we had at the beginning of Infinity War, we had it cut.’

“There was a whole sequence of him getting the first gem and they had to cut that out. They shot it, but they never wanted to spend the money on the effects and they didn’t want the movie to be as long as the second one [Endgame] was. They didn’t realize it was going to be quite the hit it was.”

The latter comment is rather ironic given that the movie went on to earn well over $2 billion, smashing all kinds of box office records at the time.

