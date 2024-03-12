LEGO Optimus Prime set price drops to lowest in weeks

Amazon is continuing offering great discounts on LEGO. Now, Amazon has dropped the price of the LEGO Icons Optimus Prime set by 16%.

Revealed in 2022, the LEGO Icons Optimus Prime is the first set developed by LEGO in collaboration with Hasbro. Fingers crossed that it won’t be the last, though, because this is an impressive piece of kit.

So, if you ever wanted to assemble your own Autobot, now is the time. Amazon has discounted the LEGO Icons Optimus Prime by 16%.

Amazon cuts the price of the LEGO Icons Optimus Prime set

Comprising 1508 bricks, this LEGO Icons set is sure to provide Transformers fans aged 18 with an immersive and nostalgic building experience. In addition, each piece clicks together to create an impressively accurate replica of the Autobots’ heroic leader.

Several accessories are also present. Once the build is complete, you can store the Autobot Matrix of Leadership element in the chest chamber of the brick-built Optimus Prime. You can also place the ion blaster and Energon axe in replica’s hands. A jetback, which can be attached to the LEGO-reimagined Optimus prime’s back, is also included.

However, the neatest feature of this kit is that it has 19 points of articulation. Thanks to the latter, this two-in-one set allows you to replicate this Transformer’s transformation from robot mode to truck mode and back again without having to rebuilt it.

Configured to robot mode, the figure stands 13.5 inches tall, while the truck replica measures five-and-a-half inches tall, four-and-a-half inches wide, and 10.5 inches in length. As such, this set will make for a great display piece, no matter the mode it’s been transformed to. The truck will look especially good next to your other LEGO-reimagined vehicles.

