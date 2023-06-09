Transformers director reveals why Rattrap isn’t in Rise of the Beasts

Though Transformers: Rise of the Beasts introduces audiences to the Maximals, one fan fave is missing: Rattrap. Director Steven Caple Jr has revealed to Dexerto why he doesn’t make an appearance in the movie.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is the second film outside of the Bayformers, bringing back Optimus Prime and Co while delivering the live-action debut of the Maximals, the time-traveling Autobot descendants from the Beast Wars series.

Rather than cars and trucks, Maximals take on the form of animals, making them an interesting faction of the Transformers universe. Rise of the Beasts brings a number of fan favorites to the big screen including Optimus Primal, Airazor, Rhinox, and Cheetor.

However, you may have noticed a missing teammate, one who is considered by some to be the most important Maximal. We are, of course, talking about Rattrap, a small but powerful rat-like robot warrior and a central figure in Beast Wars and Beast Machines. So, why is he absent in the new flick? Read on to find out.

Why Rattrap isn’t in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

In a sit down with Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr, Dexerto took the opportunity to ask why Rattrap wasn’t included in the Maximals line-up. And it turns out that there simply wasn’t enough space – but that’s not to say he can’t make his live-action debut in the future.

“There wasn’t a specific reason, as much as it was there were a lot of robots in the movie,” he explained. “I know the studio ran some tests about who were some of the favorite Maximals that people would love to see on screen, and the ones we have were at the top.

“But Rattrap, and there’s just a few other characters that we had to leave that even hurt me to this day. But it was just too many.”

However, Caple Jr’s not ruling out giving Rattrap his day if a sequel gets the greenlight. “If the sequel happens we can introduce a lot of new characters,” he added. “So the door remains open, you know – whoever works for the story.”

Anthony Ramos, who stars in Rise of the Beasts as the lead human character Noah, is certainly keen on the idea, especially given how much fun his wise-cracking Autobot partner, Mirage, turned out to be. “It would be fun to get Rattrap up in here,” he told Dexerto. “Rattrap and Mirage together? That’d be ridiculous. That’d be so much fun.”

What the fans say about Rattrap’s absence in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

If Rattrap were to appear in a Rise of the Beasts sequel, it’s safe to say the fans would be here for it, with many taking to social media to express their thoughts about his absence in the new movie.

As said by one on Twitter: “Here’s a question I’m sure at least somebody’s asked about Rise Of The Beasts: where’s Rattrap? I know we’re also missing Dinobot, Silverbolt and Transmutate when it comes to the Maximal cast, but Rattrap is quintessential!”

“Rattrap is a Star even if he’s not in #RiseOfTheBeasts,” wrote another. “He’s still the homie.”

A third said they won’t be going to see the movie as they’re “protesting Rattrap’s erasure,” while a fourth asked: “Where is Rattrap? He was the heart and soul.” And a fifth chimed in: “Had a fun time watching #RiseOfTheBeasts. I’m still upset by the lack of Rattrap.”

Better luck next time, folks.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in cinemas now. Check out our other coverage of the movie below:

