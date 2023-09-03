Toy Story 5 plans to have Andy and family return in important roles

A Disney insider has revealed that Andy and his family will return to important roles in the upcoming film Toy Story 5.

One of the most highly anticipated and diverse animated sequels is the upcoming Disney film Toy Story 5.

The Toy Story franchise follows Woody and Buzz Lightyear as they navigate life as the toys of a child named Andy.

Though Toy Story 4 saw the toys with a brand new owner as Andy left to go off to college, it seems like the upcoming fifth film will be bringing back Woody and Buzz’s original owner in an important way.

Andy will return to the Toy Story franchise as a grown-up

According to a video posted by The DisInsider, Woody and Buzz’s original owner will be returning to the series as an adult. And the family he’s created during his time away from the toys will play an integral role in the film.

This rumor is surprising as the franchise made it clear at the end of Toy Story 3 that Andy’s story with Woody and the gang was done.

In the film, Andy struggled to give his toys away to a neighborhood girl as he headed off to college. He ultimately decided to pass them on as he had no real use for the toys in his new adult life.

Plus, the end of Toy Story 4 saw Woody split up with his friends as he stayed at a traveling carnival to help other lost toys.

So, the idea of Woody not only reuniting with his old friends but also with the first kid who ever owned him after being on his own for a while will definitely make for an engaging and emotionally charged fifth installment.

Article continues after ad

