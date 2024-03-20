Is an Overboard remake with Matthew McConaughey out in 2024?

A new Overboard movie starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson is supposedly coming out in 2024 — but is the remake even real?

Overboard is a bit like Big: it’s a sweet feel-good movie from the ’80s with a pretty insidious undercurrent. The original film followed Joanna (Goldie Hawn), a wealthy socialite who falls off her yacht and ends up with amnesia.

After her husband takes the opportunity to ditch her, a widowed carpenter (Kurt Russell) swoops in and claims her as his wife and the mother of his children.

Now, according to a new social media post, a remake of the film is in development with McConaughey and Hudson — is it true?

Is Matthew McConaughey starring in an Overboard remake in 2024?

No, Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson aren’t starring in a remake of Overboard, nor is any such project in the works.

Once again, people have been duped by YODA BBY ABY, a Facebook page that specializes in made-up movie news, like remakes of Tombstone and Leprechaun — neither of which are happening.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

Alongside a fake poster, the caption reads: “Prepare for a whirlwind of romance and laughter with OVERBOARD, sailing into theaters July 2024, starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson in the iconic roles originally played by Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

“This much-anticipated remake brings Hudson full circle, stepping into her mother’s shoes, with McConaughey taking the helm as Dean, ensuring their on-screen chemistry reignites the magic of their past romances. Don’t miss this unforgettable journey of love, amnesia, and second chances that proves some stories are timeless.”

Overboard was remade in 2018, although it reversed the roles: Anna Faris played a struggling single mother who tries to convince a rich playboy (Eugenio Derbez) that he’s her husband. Both films can be bought or rented on-demand now.

