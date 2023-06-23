Tom Cruise refused to kick Mission: Impossible 7 co-star

Tom Cruise is known for his stunt work, but he refused to do one stunt for his latest film, Mission: Impossible 7, as it could’ve injured his co-star.

If there’s one thing Tom Cruise is known for, is being an action movie star who is not afraid to take death-defying risks, especially when it comes to the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Cruise scaled a 2,000 foot cliff in Mission: Impossible 2, climbed the tallest building in the world Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and, for latest entry in the franchise, rode a motorcycle off a cliff into a free fall.

Even though Cruise has done more elaborate stunt work than most Hollywood actors, it seems like even he has his limit and that limit is connected to his co-star’s wellbeing.

Cruise refused to really hit his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pom Klementieff, who plays the villainous Paris in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, revealed that Cruise refused to actually kick her in the stomach while filming a fight sequence.

Klementieff explained: “I kept telling him to just kick me here [indicating her midsection]. I was squeezing abs. [I said], ‘You can just go for it.’ He was like ‘No, no, no, no, no.’ I was like, ‘But it’s going to help me!’ But he wouldn’t do it.”

This wasn’t the first time that Cruise had trouble stomaching seeing his co-stars getting “hurt” while filming. During a Q&A session for Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation, director Christopher McQuarrie revealed that the only time he ever saw Cruise leave a MI set was when Simon Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn, was “taking a beating.”

It’s hilariously ironic that Cruise will put himself in increasing dangerous situations, but will never let any harm come to his co-stars. It definitely says a lot about him as an actor and how he values the safety of of those he works with.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 will hit cinemas on July 14, 2023.

