The Rookie Season 7: Release window & more

We’re drawing nearer to The Rookie Season 7, but a lot is up in the air ahead of it. Here’s what’s been revealed about the next episodes so far, as well as the month it will release.

The Rookie Season 6 finished on May 21, 2024, on ABC with Episode 10, ‘Escape Plan’. There were a few reveals, Tim and Lucy got a great action sequence, and the finale concluded warmly despite the chaos.

The nice cap-off was aided by the relieving news The Rookie Season 7 was greenlit at the network in April. So, more LAPD adventures are coming following the Monica and Dr. Blair reveal.

Article continues after ad

ABC remains the channel to beat for long-running procedurals (Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 has also been ordered), and it’ll host new episodes of The Rookie soon.

The Rookie Season 7 release window

The Rookie Season 7 release window is January 2025, according to Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich.

Erwich told TVLine the decision to hold The Rookie and other new TV shows such as Will Trent until then was made so they could run episodes consecutively, unlike Season 6’s broken-up schedule.

Article continues after ad

“It felt like the best way to platform those shows for success was to launch them in January… to give these shows an uninterrupted run,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“They’re going to go straight through… and that kind of momentum of original episodes week-in and week-out is a very powerful engine for both of these shows.”

@nathanfillion

Star Nathan Fillion celebrated the news on Instagram, writing, “It’s a good feeling to have work. It’s even better to be able to take pride in that work. If you are among those who are enjoying The Rookie, we owe you our thanks.”

He continued, “Thank you, for having excellent taste in entertainment. Season 7, here we come. (And let’s not forget ABC! Thanks for being so supportive!).”

18 episodes have been ordered.

Article continues after ad

Who could be in the cast?

While no full list has been revealed, we can presume Nathan Fillion as John, Eric Winter as Tim, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy, Richard T. Jones as Wade, Alyssa Diaz as Angela, Mekia Cox as Nyla, Tru Valentino as Aaron, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina will return.

Article continues after ad

Jenna Dewan will be missing for a beat, “Jenna’s about to have a baby in real life, so we probably won’t see [Bailey] for the first few episodes because of that,” showrunner Alexi Hawley told TV Line.

ABC

Expected The Rookie Season 7 cast:

Nathan Fillion as John Nolan

Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez

Richard T Jones as Wade Grey

Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper

Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen

Eric Winter as Tim Bradford

Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune

Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers

Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez

Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen

Arjay Smith as James Murray

Bridget Regan as Monica Stevens

Danielle Campbell as Dr. Blair London

What could The Rookie Season 7 be about?

Season 6 ended with antagonist Monica Stevens escaping and Oscar and Jason also escaping from prison. There’s no plot synopsis yet, but Season 7 will likely tackle the fallout from the explosive finale.

Article continues after ad

ABC

“It’s early days still, and Jenna’s going to have a baby at the beginning of our production schedule, so we’re probably going to take a bit of a beat at the beginning,” Hawley said.

“But I do think that Jason is probably the most immediate risk for our people. And from there, I don’t necessarily have a plan yet for exactly how the rest of it will play out.”

Hawley also wants to dig more into character dynamics after Season 6’s condensed length. “With only 10 episodes, you can’t necessarily give everybody as much time in the sun. Season 7 will be nice to open up again a little bit more and focus some attention on everybody over the course of the season.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I am trying to approach Season 7 with a more standalone vibe because Season 6 was so serialized,” she continued.

“I think the fun for me in Season 7 is how do we level a little bit more in a character journey within an episode, but then also carry some stuff through the season in an arc so that we’re not just telling the same story for 18 straight episodes?

You want to build stuff up and then reach some conflict or a cliffhanger and then resolve it and start something else.”

Is there a The Rookie Season 7 trailer?

There’s no Season 7 trailer, but one will be released shortly before the premiere in January 2025.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, episodes are streaming on Disney+ to rewatch.

For similar shows, check out the 911 Season 7 release schedule. We’ve also covered if there will be a The Good Doctor Season 8, Ginny and Georgia Season 3, and the Smiling Friends Season 2 release schedule.