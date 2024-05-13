How to watch Smiling Friends: Season 2 release schedule

The Smiling Friends Season 2 release schedule has changed from Season 1’s binge model, so here are the next episode dates and the details on how to watch them.

Season 1 dropped all episodes of the Adult Swim animated series at once, but Season 2’s new episodes have opted for a weekly release instead.

Now that the new TV show is drip-fed, you’ll want to know when the next episode featuring the gang’s wacky adventures is out.

Below is the full schedule and the two different streaming service options you have for watching along.

When is the next episode of Smiling Friends Season 2 out?

The next Smiling Friends Season 2 episode will air on Adult Swim on Sunday, May 19, 2024. It will also stream the following day on Max.

If you don’t have access to the Adult Swim channel, all episodes will be released weekly on Max, with the caveat of waiting a day.

You can watch the promo clip for the next episode above.

Smiling Friends Season 2 release schedule

Smiling Friends Season 2 releases weekly until the finale airs on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Season 2 Episode 1: ‘Gwimbly: Definitive Remastered Enhanced Extended Edition DX 4k (Anniversary Director’s Cut)’ — April 1, 2024 The classic gang helps a disgusting, vile loser they find on the streets; Allan sprays him with the hose.

Season 2 Episode 2: ‘Mr. President’ — May 12, 2024 Pim and Charlie are appointed to help in bringing a smile to the United States President’s face.

Season 2 Episode 3: ‘A Allan Adventure’ — May 19, 2024 Allan is tasked with finding more paper clips for the office.

Season 2 Episode 4: ‘Erm, the Boss Finds Love?’ — May 26, 2024 Mr. Boss of Smiling Friends, Inc. discovers the love of his life.

Season 2 Episode 5: ‘Brother’s Egg’ — June 2, 2024 After some of the Boss’s usual tomfoolery, Pim and Charlie are tasked with helping a mad scientist with an egg dilemma.

Season 2 Episode 6: ‘Charlie, Pim, and Bill vs The Alien’ — June 9, 2024 Pim introduces Charlie to his UFO-hunting buddies.

Season 2 Episode 7: ‘The Magical Red Jewel AKA Tyler Gets Fired’ — June 16, 2024

Season 2 Episode 8: ‘Pim Finally Turns Green’ — June 23, 2024

Adult Swim

How to watch Smiling Friends Season 2

You can watch Smiling Friends Season 2 on Adult Swim, or stream new episodes on Max the day after they air.

For Adult Swim, you’ll need cable or a TV live-streaming service.

As for Max, there are multiple subscription tiers to choose from:

With Ads: $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year

Ad-Free: $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year

Ultimate: $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year

