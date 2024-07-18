All American Season 7 has hit turbulence before it’s even started filming – but will Samantha Logan return for the next season?

Before Season 6 came to an end, All American Season 7 was officially announced by The CW… though it’s already hit some major snags.

We’re not expecting to see any new episodes of the TV show until 2025, but developments both on and off the screen mean they’re in jeopardy even before filming.

In the middle of the chaos is actress Samantha Logan, who plays Olivia on the show. But is she leaving ahead of All American Season 7?

Is Samantha Logan leaving?

There’s no official word on whether Samantha Logan will be returning for All American Season 7. However, based on the Season 6 finale and what’s happening with co-star Daniel Ezra, it’s not surprising fans are concerned.

The CW

In the Season 6 finale, fans saw the happy ever after that many had been waiting for, with Olivia and Spencer (Ezra) getting married.

With their friends set for new ventures – Jordan accepted a position at South Crenshaw High to coach and Coop was accepted into law school at both Yale and Golden Angeles University (GAU) – the newlyweds are set to move across the country to New York.

With this in mind, the All American Season 7 plot is being set up to push Olivia away, and this is doubled down with the confirmed exit of Ezra.

Spencer and Olivia go hand in hand

According to reports, Ezra and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll had been discussing his departure since Season 5, though it’s suggested he will still be involved on the outskirts in some way.

CBS

“All we know for sure right now is that I’ll no longer be a series regular; I’ll no longer be the lead of the show, the face of the show,” Ezra told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I still plan on being there, as much as they have me. I still plan on directing, for sure. I still plan on keeping Spencer’s presence alive.

“But it’s time for us to send him off into the world as the man that we all watched him turn into.”

However, All American fans have their own theories about what could happen next.

Fan theories give Olivia hope

There is a chance that Olivia could still have a role to play in the story thanks to her experience in journalism.

“This Coach Baker brother thing could give the show an excuse to keep her in LA to investigate with Jordan. Ties in well with her journalism past as well. And would be the perfect excuse to have Daniel make his guest appearances,” one fan posted on Reddit.

A second disagreed, “It’s merely a ploy to keep us watching, especially since so many of us have said we don’t like the new cast. Season 7 is supposed to be a new generation.”

If Spencer is saying his big farewell, this likely means one of two things – Logan is also making her exit, or she’ll occasionally be featured in sparse, long-distance scenes. However, we won’t know which it is until next year.

