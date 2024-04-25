When is the next episode of 9-1-1 out? Season 7 schedule

Don’t panic, the emergency services are on their way — but when exactly is the next episode of 9-1-1 Season 7 out?

It feels like only yesterday that ABC’s 9-1-1 first aired on screens, quickly becoming one of the most popular TV shows in recent years.

The hit show follows police officers, paramedics, and firefighters as they put themselves in dangerous situations to save people’s lives, all while trying to deal with their personal problems.

While you catch up with past installments on streaming, when is the next episode of 9-1-1 Season 7 due to come out?

When is the next episode of 9-1-1 Season 7 out?

9-1-1 Season 7 will return with Episode 6 on May 2.

With Episode 5 airing on April 11, fans of the procedural are being kept waiting for new episodes for the best part of a month.

However, it’s not just 9-1-1 suffering at the hands of delays, with The Rookie, Station 19, and Grey’s Anatomy all receiving the same fate.

“I finished 6 1/2 (on Season 7) seasons of 911. I started on Season 1 and now I’m caught up and waiting on the next episode,” one viewer complained about the wait.

9-1-1 Season 7 release schedule

Here’s the full release schedule and details for all the episodes in 9-1-1 Season 7:

Episode 1: ‘Abandon Ships’ — March 14 Athena and Bobby set off on their honeymoon cruise, but when duty calls, their vacation is put on hold; a fighter jet traps a civilian; an unusual incident leaves a couple stuck together.



Episode 2: ‘Rock the Boat’ — March 21 “The disastrous cruise continues when Bobby and Athena respond to the ship’s explosion, racing to aid injured passengers; Hen questions her instincts in a life-taking call and grows concerned about Athena and Bobby’s whereabouts.”



Episode 3: ‘Capsized’ — March 28 “With each moment becoming critical as the ship flips upside down, Athena and Bobby take charge, seeking methods for rescue while navigating efforts to guide survivors to safety; Hen defies protocols in her search for Bobby and Athena.”



Episode 4: ‘Buck, Bothered, and Bewildered’ — April 4 “Upon her return to shore, Athena’s son finds himself in trouble with the law; Buck grows envious as Eddie forms a close bond with someone else; the team rescues a woman who’s stuck on receiving a rose at an iconic mansion.”



Episode 5: ‘You Don’t Know Me’ — April 11 “Hen and Karen welcome a new addition to their family; a call unfolds involving a person’s limb that’s taken on a mind of its own; Eddie and Marisol take a closer look at their relationship; Buck navigates his new feelings.”



Episode 6: ‘There Goes the Groom’ — May 2 “After years of anticipation, Maddie and Chimney’s long-awaited wedding day arrives; when the groom mysteriously vanishes, the 118 races against time to ensure he doesn’t miss the most crucial day of his life.”



Episode 7: ‘Ghost of a Second Chance’ — May 9

Episode 8: ‘Step Nine’ — May 16

Episode 9: TBA

Episode 10: TBA

How to watch 9-1-1 Season 7

New episodes of 9-1-1 Season 7 will premiere on ABC before dropping on Hulu the next day.

Seasons 1-6 are also available to stream on the platform, with UK viewers able to catch up on Disney Plus.

Is 9-1-1 Season 8 happening?

Yes, 9-1-1 was officially renewed for Season 8 by ABC at the beginning of April.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 9-1-1 Season 8 will be part of the 2024-2025 season, with the announcement being made in time for the show airing its 100th episode.

Cast and plotlines have yet to be confirmed for after the existing seventh season.

