Will there be another season of The Good Doctor?

Here’s what ABC has said about the potential for The Good Doctor Season 8, as well as behind-the-scenes reports on whether the medical drama show is done for good.

The Good Doctor has had a long run, not uncommon for hospital-set series. Additionally, it was consistently one of ABC’s best TV shows ratings-wise.

The Good Doctor Season 7 just concluded, meaning Freddie Highmore’s time in the white coat has lasted seven years.

So, you might be wondering: will there be a Good Doctor Season 8? This is what the network shared about the series’ future.

Will there be a Season 8?

Season 8 of The Good Doctor isn’t happening. The series ended with its seventh season.

Fans were given an update on January 11, 2024, which revealed the show would be ending.

Season 7 Episode 10 was aptly titled ‘Goodbye’. It aired on 21 May, 2024, and is the series finale.

Why is the show ending?

According to executive producer David Shore, The Good Doctor was canceled due to changes to network TV budgets and the story running its course.

High ratings don’t always equal an automatic renewal, particularly when the TV landscape has been evolving rapidly. The 2023 Hollywood strikes impacted network shows in particular, due to their longer production schedules. In addition, networks have been tightening belts, even with their hard hitters.

At the 2024 Television Critics Tour, Shore said [via Deadline] it was a “weird” year for TV and that the reduced Season 7 episode count was “unfortunate.”

According to a January 2024 report, The Good Doctor — in addition to shows like Station 19 and Young Sheldon ending — was canceled due to declining viewership and financial constraints.

To talk inside baseball, there’s also the delicate matter of talent contracts. Though streaming services skirt these practices, series regular contracts usually last six years and are negotiated after Season 2 or 4. Not to wear a tinfoil hat, but this could explain why streamers’ new TV shows rarely reach Season 3.

Deadline’s source said Highmore’s would end after Season 7, with new deals needed for him and the showrunners. They claimed producer Sony TV was willing to negotiate, however, cuts would be necessary, such as fewer Season 8 episodes.

In a statement, executive producers David Shore, Liz Friedman, and Erin Gunn said, “The Good Doctor has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye.

“We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve.”

Highmore added, “Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life.

“I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here.” He concluded, “With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

What happened at the end of The Good Doctor?

Shaun had to accept Dr. Glassman’s terminal illness at the end of The Good Doctor. His mentor and friend then passed away.

Audrey stepped down as president and joined an outreach program abroad. Elsewhere, newlyweds Alex and Morgan looked forward to their future with their adopted daughter Eden. Shaun’s future was also shown: he and his wife Lea had two children. Through time jumps, we get glimpses of his life.

Eventually, Shaun became Chief of Surgery, gave a TED talk, and established a foundation with Claire in Dr. Glassman’s honor. The foundation garnered wide support from other hospitals and helped people with neurological disorders like the one Glassman had.

Although some fans are disappointed The Good Doctor Season 8 isn’t happening, the finale did a commendable job tying up loose ends and providing closure.

