Season 6 has only just wrapped up but fans have still dubbed it a “disaster” – and a few key problems mean All American Season 7 needs to shape up… and fast.

Over the years, The CW has given us plenty of binge worthy TV shows, and the star of the moment is All American. Season 6 only finished a few days ago, yet there’s already heated fan talk about All American Season 7.

We know that new episodes are definitely coming in 2025, but there’s a problem – its fanbase might not be there to watch. According to a Reddit thread, the show needs to fix multiple issues, such as writing and character arcs, to win them back over.

“I’ve decided I will not watch Season 7” one fan explains. “There are certain characters that are the heart of the show that it just won’t feel right when they are gone. Taye’s departure was a big one and now Daniel officially… and others unofficially. It won’t be the same.

“I’m sorry but nothing about the setup of the characters who are left entices me to stay, they weren’t chosen as leads for a reason. But good luck to whoever is watching next season and sorry in advance to the writing that’s gonna now happen to your new leads. Heavy is the head that wears the crown.”

A second agreed “No way. I’m out. This season has been a disaster,” while a third weighed in “Nope, I’m done with the show.”

As fans will know, Taye Diggs’ decision to leave All American was a huge blow to the show, with his character Billy being killed off in Season 5. Since then, it’s been announced that the show’s current lead Spencer, played by Daniel Ezra, won’t be coming back for All American Season 7.

Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll claims that the decision to chop Spencer was a joint one, first discussing his eventual departure back in Season 5.

“Definitely no. Spencer & Olivia were really the only characters I liked/were invested in so with Daniel leaving (and likely Sam as well) I’m bowing out,” a fourth fan complained.

On top of this, fans have issues with the storylines that will be staying for All American Season 7.

In Season 6, viewers say Coop getting into Yale – one of the most prestigious universities in the world – with a GED, and they’re not buying how easy his educational journey has been.

“Coop getting into Yale with a GED is the most All American writing action ever,” one fan said. Another added “So Coop gets into Yale despite not graduating high school but Spencer drops out of the first round in the draft because he skipped a meeting…”

A third agreed “It’s sitcom writing. I made a post a few weeks ago about how this show’s got really convenient moments for the stories and Coop’s rapid advancement is one of them.”

With so much up in the air, fans aren’t convinced about new episodes of the TV show. As one sums up, “Bringing in a whole new cast will fail quicker than anything ever seen. Guaranteed.”

With so much up in the air, fans aren't convinced about new episodes of the TV show. As one sums up, "Bringing in a whole new cast will fail quicker than anything ever seen. Guaranteed."