Grey’s Anatomy Season 21: Everything we know

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 has been greenlit at ABC, but some changes are coming to the medical drama. We’ve collected all the news so far about the next rotation at Grey Sloan.

When Grey’s Anatomy‘s latest season wrapped on May 30, 2024, new episodes had already been ordered. ABC confirmed we’d spend more time at the storied hospital on April 2, 2024.

However, Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 met bumps in the road due to the shifting sands of the TV industry, so the show’s DNA is being modified to secure its future.

Season 21 includes cast changes, possible adjustments to episode count, and a power struggle. Let’s check in.

ABC renewed Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 in April 2024, but there’s no release date yet.

The new installment should air on ABC around fall 2025, barring delays.

Episodes will likely stream the next day on Hulu, just as Season 20 did.

Who’s returning in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 cast?

Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) and Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis) are leaving in Grey’s Anatomy Season 21. Most cast regulars are expected to return, with some reduced to recurring or guest roles.

ABC

Expected Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 cast:

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey (reduced)

Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson

Kim Raver as Teddy Altman

Chris Carmack as Atticus “Link” Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu

Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith

Harry Shum Jr. as Benson “Blue” Kwan

Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin

Niko Terho as Lucas Adams

Debbie Allen as Catherine Fox

Jason George as Ben Warren

Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh

Natalie Morales as Monica Beltran

Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm

Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt (reduced)

Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda (reduced)

Jake Borelli was a relatively late addition to the series as one of Season 14’s interns. Deadline reported he has negotiated to return for a few episodes in Season 21 to wrap up Schmitt’s story. We’ll probably see Levi again before he heads for new pastures.

Likewise, Francis’ character Yasuda will exit, which means she and Jule Millin’s budding romance ends before it begins.

ABC

Due to financial constraints in the TV landscape, we expect some of the longest-serving doctors to have a reduced episode count.

Deadline’s sources claimed veteran stars face “a reduction of their episodic guarantees, which means that they may be in fewer episodes next year.” ABC declined to comment.

Generally, the longer an actor has been on a show the more they are paid each time they renegotiate contracts.

It’s a shame to see the narrative affected by budget cuts, but this is where the business sits.

What could the Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 plot be?

Last season ended with Catherine Fox facing off against Bailey, Meredith, and the interns. Season 21 will likely show the result of the tug-of-war at Grey Sloan.

We have other loose ends to tie up, too. Jo Wilson hasn’t told Link she’s pregnant, Schmitt and Yasuda’s exits will likely be baked into the first few episodes, and Webber is retiring.

At the end of Season 20, Catherine had, or was about to, fire Grey, Hunt, Shepherd, Altman, and Adams. In retrospect, this would be an ideal way for the network to reduce some of the veteran cast’s episode counts for Season 21.

Some doctors might head for a new hospital, while others fight to stay and talk sense into Catherine (easier said than done) following their decision to publicly release their research.

Spin-off series, Station 19, was canceled following Season 7, so we’re also placing early bets on Carina DeLuca joining Ben Warren in the move back to Grey’s Anatomy. That would tie in with Jo’s pregnancy, with DeLuca specializing in pre-natal care.

While Yasuda and Schmitt leaving is a hit to the show’s strong LGBTQ+ storytelling, Morales’ role as Beltran could expand. Grey’s has committed to a diverse base of doctors for almost two decades, so there will still be doctors from various backgrounds.

Is there a trailer?

There’s no Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 trailer. It will likely arrive around mid-2025.

ABC

Predicting a fall 2025 premiere, we should have at least a teaser by July.

Will Season 21 have fewer episodes?

Given reported budget concerns, we expect Grey’s Anatomy to have fewer episodes than usual. ABC has not announced an episode count.

While Season 21 won’t be as condensed as Season 20, the tides of network TV have changed: 24-25 episodes are no longer the norm. Around 18 episodes is a more reasonable guess.

Why are Schmitt and Yasuda leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

Jake Borelli’s exit is reportedly due to budget cuts, while Midori Francis is pursuing other opportunities.

ABC

ABC hasn’t confirmed or denied these reasons. However, Francis’ parting was described as “amicable” as she looks to branch out to new TV shows and movies in her career. Francis signed with the reputable talent agency WME in early 2024.

Borelli’s exit broke on his birthday on May 13. He posted a photo of himself blowing out cake candles on Instagram with the caption, “Well, Happy Birthday to me… 🌞33🌞.”

On June 4, he posted an Instagram reel about his time on the show, “Levi has meant an indescribable amount to me over the past 7 years. I will need SO much more time to process just how immensely my life has changed thanks to this opportunity to help bring queer moments to a worldwide audience.

Having representation on a major platform like this is so important, and I promise to keep doing my part to tell queer stories — during the remainder of my time on Grey’s and in my next chapter.”

