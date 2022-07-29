Mindhunter star joins Mission: Impossible 8 cast

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany has joined Tom Cruise and the rest of the Mission: Impossible 8 cast for the final film in the franchise.

McCallany’s career spans three-and-a-half decades, starring in the likes of Alien 3, Fight Club, Men of Honor, Gangster Squad, Sully, and last year’s Wrath of Man with Jason Statham.

He’s most known for playing FBI Special Agent Bill Tench in Netflix’s Mindhunter alongside Jonathan Groff’s Holden Ford and Anna Torv’s Wendy Carr. Sadly, there’s no further updates on Season 3.

However, for fans of McCallany, there is some good news: he’s going to star in the final Mission: Impossible movie.

Mission Impossible 8 cast adds Mindhunter’s Holt McCallany

As reported by Deadline, McCallany has joined the cast of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, starring alongside Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Shea Wigham and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff.

Plot details regarding Part Two are understandably slim, but McCallany will play Secretary of Defense Bernstein, the outlet reported.

Christopher McQuarrie, who earlier directed Rogue Nation and Fallout, has returned to mount both Dead Reckoning installments, with Cruise producing.

While they are considered industry leaders during global restrictions, both films have suffered multiple delays, with Part One due for release on July 14, 2023, and Part Two hitting cinemas on June 28, 2024.

Mission Impossible 7 & 8 are the “biggest” films in the franchise

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cary Elwes – who stars in Part One in an undisclosed role – teased the scale of Dead Reckoning’s action.

He said: “I don’t think I am saying anything new when I say that the production had some difficulties and they had to shut down. So Chris McQuarrie had to direct from his computer at home because he had been contact-traced. And that is a testament to how brilliant he is, that he was able to do it.

“We got it done. And it is going to be the biggest Mission of them all, there is no question about it. No question.”

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One will be in cinemas July 14, 2023