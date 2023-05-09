Who is Doctor Han? Viral Twitter trend explained

Twitter is going mad over Dr Han. But who is this guy, and what show is he from?

Twitter are obsessing over Doctor Han, a TV character who is enjoying an extra moment in the sun after clips of his scenes from The Good Doctor went viral.

We’ve all been there. You log in to Twitter and see that there’s a new main character for the day. You look away for one second, and there are already a thousand posts about some random guy.

This week’s star of the show is Dr. Han, a medical professional from The Good Doctor. When clips of the show which showed the doctor dismissing the main character from his role as a surgeon, Twitter users noticed that he bore a remarkable resemblance to the Chad/sigma male/alpha face, or whatever it’s being called these days.

What show is Doctor Han from?

Doctor Jackson Han is from The Good Doctor, a drama series set in a San Jose hospital. It follows the career of Dr. Murphy, an autistic surgeon, as he navigates complex medical procedures and ethical questions.

The show has aired for six seasons since its pilot in 2017, and was renewed for a seventh season in 2023.

Interestingly Dr. Han is actually one of the show’s antagonists, and spends much of his time trying to ruin the career of Doctor Murphy. One of the clips that went viral actually shows Doctor Han stripping Murphy of his title as a surgeon.

However, this hasn’t stopped Dr. Han from becoming Twitter’s flavor-of-the-month main character, though it’s important to note that most of the memes about him are ironic, and the people posting don’t actually agree with what he’s doing.

Who plays Doctor Han?

Dr. Han is played by Daniel Dae Kim, who’s also appeared in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Star Trek. He’s also voiced characters in Disney films including Raya and the Last Dragon.

Twitter trends like this rarely last very long, so Doctor Han’s popularity might fade away soon, but it goes to show how random the algorithm (and the people who use it) can be sometimes.

