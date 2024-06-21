Iconic slasher series breaks Netflix’s top 10 chart, and there’s a good reason why

Netflix users might be wondering why iconic slasher series Dexter is surging up the top 10 chart, but a recent reveal could hold the answer.

Thanks to the streaming service, we have more choices of amazing TV shows than ever before – but back in 2006, it was Dexter ruling the roost.

Following Dexter Morgan, a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life, the Showtime series ran until 2013. It’s now seeing its resurgence on Netflix for one likely reason… its impending prequel.

For anyone who loves to binge a show again and again, Dexter has the same rewatchability as Grey’s Anatomy, and now medical icon Patrick Dempsey has been cast in Dexter: Original Sin.

According to Variety, Paramount is clearly thrilled to have someone on board who knows how to reel the audience in, and fans are already sharing the same hype.

“Hoping it is good like the original. Patrick will be a great addition,” one tweeted, with a second agreeing “Look at McDreamy getting a new job.”

McDreamy was the cast-given nickname to Dempsey’s Grey’s Anatomy character Dr. Derek Shepherd, who was killed off in Season 11 of the hit medical drama. It’s been a while since he was in the ER, but that hasn’t made his death any more palatable.

“This is what he deserves for killing Derek,” one fan weighed in about his Dexter role.

Dempsey will play Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide who has a decades-long relationship with Christian Slater’s Harry Morgan. Original Sin will follow Dexter in 1991, as he “transitions from student to avenging serial killer.”

There are currently no known details about when Dexter: Original Sin will hit screens, but in the meantime, the main show’s eight seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

The Netflix top 10 chart currently looks like this:

Bridgerton

Your Honor

Perfect Match

Dexter

Eric

Sweet Tooth

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Cold Case Files

