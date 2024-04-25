When is the next episode of The Good Doctor out? Season 7 schedule

Have no fear, the doctor is in. The Good Doctor is well into Season 7 with the latest on when the next episode airs and the season’s release schedule.

Shaun Murphy has grown up to become a well-established doctor and character since the series aired in 2017. The series follows the autistic doctor as he begins his residency while dealing with scrutiny and peer pressure while trying to prove himself worthy of the ER.

But the time will soon come when fans have to say goodbye. The Good Doctor Season 7 was announced to be the last. Shaun has come a long way with the guidance of Dr. Aaron Glassman, his friends, and family. Not to mention getting married and becoming a father.

With Season 7 keeping tabs on his journey and the hospital’s riveting medical cases, when can you expect the next episode to air?

When is the next episode of The Good Doctor Season 7 out?

The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 7 will premiere on April 30, 2024, at 10pm EST on ABC.

The next episode of The Good Doctor will have a longer wait time than expected. The sixth episode aired on April 9, with fans expecting the next episode to follow the weekly schedule. But instead of April 23, you’ll have to wait another week.

Why the long wait? The shorter season and long wait are likely due to the writer’s strike that delayed multiple productions. Not only was The Good Doctor affected but other hit series like Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, and 9-1-1.

The Good Doctor Season 7 release schedule

Here are all 10 episodes in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 release schedule:

Episode 1: ‘Baby, Baby, Baby’ – February 20, 2024 Shaun and Lea adjust to parenthood as they debate the importance of schedule and routine for Steve; Shaun takes on his first case back at the hospital with two baby patients in need of the same heart.

Episode 2: ‘Skin in the Game’ – February 27, 2024 Shaun struggles to accommodate the newest member of his surgical team, Charlie, who interferes in a patient’s relationship with his daughter; Park tackles a tricky brain tumor; Lea and Morgan adjust to motherhood.

Episode 3: ‘Critical Support’ – March 19, 2024 Shaun continues to be tested by Charlie when their newest case prompts her incessant stream of questions — all in pursuit of an answer; Morgan struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her.

Episode 4: ‘Date Night’ – March 26, 2024 Shaun and Lea struggle to balance their parental duties with their personal lives; Park and Morgan try to find the time and space to reignite their romance amidst the demands of parenthood and work; Lim’s mother makes a surprise visit.

Episode 5: ‘Who at Peace’ – April 2, 2024 Asher’s views on the construct of marriage complicate his future with Jerome; Asher briefly revisits his religious past to aid a patient’s conversion to Judaism for his fiancee.

Episode 6: ‘M.C.E.’ – April 9, 2024 The team must deal with a mass casualty event that forces them to put aside their emotions following a recent tragedy.

Episode 7: ‘Faith’ – April 30, 2024 Shaun and Jordan’s patient is in dire need of a kidney transplant, but when they find the perfect donor, they also discover that he believes he is Jesus which could compromise his ability to give consent to the surgery.

Episode 8: ‘The Overview Effect’ – May 7, 2024

Episode 9: ‘Unconditional’ – May 14, 2024

Episode 10 – May 21, 2024

How to watch The Good Doctor Season 7

You can watch The Good Doctor Season 7 on ABC. The episodes will air every Tuesday following its April hiatus until the finale in late May.

The episodes are available to stream through ABC.com or can be streamed on Hulu alongside its prior seasons.

Is The Good Doctor Season 8 happening?

No, The Good Doctor Season 7 will be the final season of the medical drama series.

In early January, The Hollywood Reporter announced the series would come to an end and so would Shaun’s story.

“The Good Doctor has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye,” said co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman about the series.

Freddie Highmore has played the leading role of Shaun Murphy since its inception and has worked as an executive producer for the series.

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver … tequila, stat!” said the actor about departing The Good Doctor.

While fans still have episodes of The Good Doctor to wait for, Grey’s Anatomy holds strong with tnew episodes and a new season. You can also check out other series to stream this month.

